Capital Allocation Trends At IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Aren't Ideal

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think IG Design Group (LON:IGR) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for IG Design Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0063 = US$3.0m ÷ (US$707m - US$230m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Thus, IG Design Group has an ROCE of 0.6%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Consumer Durables industry average of 14%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for IG Design Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering IG Design Group here for free.

What Can We Tell From IG Design Group's ROCE Trend?

On the surface, the trend of ROCE at IG Design Group doesn't inspire confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 16%, but since then they've fallen to 0.6%. Although, given both revenue and the amount of assets employed in the business have increased, it could suggest the company is investing in growth, and the extra capital has led to a short-term reduction in ROCE. And if the increased capital generates additional returns, the business, and thus shareholders, will benefit in the long run.

The Bottom Line On IG Design Group's ROCE

In summary, despite lower returns in the short term, we're encouraged to see that IG Design Group is reinvesting for growth and has higher sales as a result. Despite these promising trends, the stock has collapsed 74% over the last five years, so there could be other factors hurting the company's prospects. Regardless, reinvestment can pay off in the long run, so we think astute investors may want to look further into this stock.

If you want to know some of the risks facing IG Design Group we've found 3 warning signs (1 is potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

While IG Design Group isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

