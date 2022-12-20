Capital Allocation Trends At Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) Aren't Ideal

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Polaris Renewable Energy, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.034 = US$17m ÷ (US$536m - US$29m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Polaris Renewable Energy has an ROCE of 3.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Renewable Energy industry average of 4.7%.

In the above chart we have measured Polaris Renewable Energy's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Polaris Renewable Energy, we didn't gain much confidence. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 7.2% over the last five years. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It may take some time before the company starts to see any change in earnings from these investments.

In Conclusion...

To conclude, we've found that Polaris Renewable Energy is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 8.1% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. So if you're looking for a multi-bagger, the underlying trends indicate you may have better chances elsewhere.

