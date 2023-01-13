Capital Allocation Trends At Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad (KLSE:TEXCYCL) Aren't Ideal

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. However, after investigating Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad (KLSE:TEXCYCL), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.057 = RM8.4m ÷ (RM154m - RM6.3m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Therefore, Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad has an ROCE of 5.7%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Commercial Services industry average of 10%.

See our latest analysis for Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad

roce

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

So How Is Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad's ROCE Trending?

When we looked at the ROCE trend at Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad, we didn't gain much confidence. Around five years ago the returns on capital were 17%, but since then they've fallen to 5.7%. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

Story continues

The Bottom Line On Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad's ROCE

While returns have fallen for Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad in recent times, we're encouraged to see that sales are growing and that the business is reinvesting in its operations. These trends don't appear to have influenced returns though, because the total return from the stock has been mostly flat over the last five years. So we think it'd be worthwhile to look further into this stock given the trends look encouraging.

Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are a bit concerning...

While Tex Cycle Technology (M) Berhad isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here