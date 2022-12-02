Capital Appreciation (JSE:CTA) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To ZAR0.0425

Capital Appreciation Limited's (JSE:CTA) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to ZAR0.0425 on 27th of December. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 5.8%, which is below the industry average.

See our latest analysis for Capital Appreciation

Capital Appreciation's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. Based on the last payment, Capital Appreciation was quite comfortably earning enough to cover the dividend. This indicates that quite a large proportion of earnings is being invested back into the business.

EPS is set to grow by 12.4% over the next year if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, our estimates say the payout ratio could reach 95%, which is definitely on the higher side, but we wouldn't necessarily say this is unsustainable.

Capital Appreciation Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

It is great to see that Capital Appreciation has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. Since 2017, the dividend has gone from ZAR0.04 total annually to ZAR0.085. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 16% a year over that time. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that Capital Appreciation has grown earnings per share at 12% per year over the past five years. Earnings are on the uptrend, and it is only paying a small portion of those earnings to shareholders.

Capital Appreciation Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that Capital Appreciation is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Story continues

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Capital Appreciation that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here