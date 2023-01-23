Capital Appreciation (JSE:CTA) Is Doing The Right Things To Multiply Its Share Price

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Capital Appreciation's (JSE:CTA) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Capital Appreciation:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = R212m ÷ (R1.6b - R86m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

Thus, Capital Appreciation has an ROCE of 14%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 14%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Capital Appreciation's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Capital Appreciation's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Can We Tell From Capital Appreciation's ROCE Trend?

Capital Appreciation has not disappointed with their ROCE growth. More specifically, while the company has kept capital employed relatively flat over the last five years, the ROCE has climbed 248% in that same time. Basically the business is generating higher returns from the same amount of capital and that is proof that there are improvements in the company's efficiencies. On that front, things are looking good so it's worth exploring what management has said about growth plans going forward.

In Conclusion...

As discussed above, Capital Appreciation appears to be getting more proficient at generating returns since capital employed has remained flat but earnings (before interest and tax) are up. Since the stock has returned a staggering 199% to shareholders over the last five years, it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Therefore, we think it would be worth your time to check if these trends are going to continue.

