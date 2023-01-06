Capital Appreciation Limited (JSE:CTA) Stock Is Going Strong But Fundamentals Look Uncertain: What Lies Ahead ?

Capital Appreciation (JSE:CTA) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 8.8% over the last month. However, we wonder if the company's inconsistent financials would have any adverse impact on the current share price momentum. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Capital Appreciation's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Capital Appreciation is:

7.4% = R111m ÷ R1.5b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. That means that for every ZAR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated ZAR0.07 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Capital Appreciation's Earnings Growth And 7.4% ROE

As you can see, Capital Appreciation's ROE looks pretty weak. A comparison with the industry shows that the company's ROE is pretty similar to the average industry ROE of 7.4%. Therefore, the low net income growth of 4.6% seen by Capital Appreciation over the past five years could probably be the result of it having a lower ROE.

Next, on comparing Capital Appreciation's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 4.6% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Capital Appreciation is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Capital Appreciation Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Capital Appreciation has a three-year median payout ratio of 52% (implying that it keeps only 48% of its profits), meaning that it pays out most of its profits to shareholders as dividends, and as a result, the company has seen low earnings growth.

Additionally, Capital Appreciation has paid dividends over a period of five years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth.

Summary

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about Capital Appreciation's performance. While the company has posted a decent earnings growth, We do feel that the earnings growth number could have been even higher, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings at a higher rate of return. Wrapping up, we would proceed with caution with this company and one way of doing that would be to look at the risk profile of the business. To know the 3 risks we have identified for Capital Appreciation visit our risks dashboard for free.

