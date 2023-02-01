Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.06

The board of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 22nd of February, with investors receiving $0.06 per share. This payment means the dividend yield will be 1.1%, which is below the average for the industry.

Capital Bancorp's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock.

Given that this is the first year that Capital Bancorp is paying out a dividend, we are not yet able to make an analysis based on the company's dividend paying history. Based on Capital Bancorp's last earnings report however, the payout ratio is at a comfortable 7.2%, meaning that the company may be able to sustain this dividend for future years if it continues on this earnings trend.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to fall by 1.6%. Despite that, analysts estimate the future payout ratio could be 7.6% over the same time period, which is in a pretty comfortable range.

Capital Bancorp Is Still Building Its Track Record

It is tough to make a judgement on how stable a dividend is when the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that Capital Bancorp has grown earnings per share at 36% per year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

We Really Like Capital Bancorp's Dividend

Overall, we like to see the dividend staying consistent, and we think Capital Bancorp might even raise payments in the future. The distributions are easily covered by earnings, and there is plenty of cash being generated as well. If earnings do fall over the next 12 months, the dividend could be buffeted a little bit, but we don't think it should cause too much of a problem in the long term. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 3 analysts we track are forecasting for Capital Bancorp for free with public analyst estimates for the company. Is Capital Bancorp not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

