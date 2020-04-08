Capital BlueCross Board Appoints Todd A. Shamash as President & CEO

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital BlueCross today announced that Todd A. Shamash will take the top leadership role as the company's president and CEO, effective immediately. The company's Board of Directors had previously named Shamash to be acting CEO in anticipation of last week's planned departure of Gary St. Hilaire, who was appointed to lead Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey.

Shamash held the acting role for only three days before the board voted to make it permanent. A full two-month candidate search and evaluation process concluded last week.

"Our need for a trusted, committed visionary and strong leader has been dramatically reinforced with the recent events across the globe," said Capital BlueCross Board Chairman Kathryn P. Taylor. "We have worked with Todd for many years and know him to be the best person to guide the Capital BlueCross family of companies through this unprecedented health emergency and beyond."

Shamash most recently served as senior vice president, general counsel, and corporate secretary, leading the legal, regulatory, and governance teams. He has been uniquely involved in all major facets of Capital BlueCross' business for seven years, including strategic partnerships, overall performance, diversification strategy, subsidiary governance, finance, risk exposure, and growth. His guidance has been pivotal in Capital BlueCross' emergence as a leading health plan in one of the country's most competitive healthcare environments.

He previously served as deputy chief of staff for the Pennsylvania Governor's Office, where he oversaw healthcare, insurance, and all health-related agencies. As senior counsel for Jefferson Health System, he was responsible for the oversight of reimbursement, payer relations, and malpractice coverage for the second largest health system in Pennsylvania. As department counsel for the Pennsylvania Insurance Department, he helped to establish managed care regulation mechanisms and health insurance regulations.

"I am humbled and proud to serve on behalf of our Board of Directors, my colleagues and all of our talented and committed teams," Shamash said. "This is a remarkable time, in our industry, in our world – and Capital BlueCross will be remembered for doing the right thing for our members in central Pennsylvania, the Lehigh Valley, and across the nation in this moment and for the long term. Our role as an independent, community-focused health plan has never been more important."

Shamash has served on numerous banking, insurance, community, and health-related boards, including the Pennsylvania Employee Benefits Trust Fund, Pennsylvania Health Insurance Exchange Authority, and Pennsylvania Banking and Securities Commission. He is an appointee of Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council and serves on the board of Harrisburg's Whitaker Center for Science and the Arts.

He is a graduate of Dickinson Law School, a native of central Pennsylvania, and resides in Cumberland County with his wife and two children.

About Capital BlueCross

For more than 80 years, Capital BlueCross has served Central Pennsylvania and the Lehigh Valley by offering health insurance products, services and technology solutions that provide peace of mind to consumers and promote health and wellness for our members. The company delivers innovative solutions through a family of diversified businesses to create healthier lives and lower healthcare costs. Among these solutions are patient-focused care models, leading-edge data analytics and digital health technologies. Additionally, Capital Blue health and wellness centers provide in-person service and inspiration to help people reach their health goals.

Capital BlueCross is an independent licensee of the BlueCross BlueShield Association.

