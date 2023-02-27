Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.18 Dividend

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. This means that investors who purchase Capital City Bank Group's shares on or after the 3rd of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 20th of March.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.18 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.68 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Capital City Bank Group has a trailing yield of 2.0% on the current share price of $34.26. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Capital City Bank Group has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. That's why it's good to see Capital City Bank Group paying out a modest 28% of its earnings.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see Capital City Bank Group has grown its earnings rapidly, up 30% a year for the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Capital City Bank Group has delivered an average of 27% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past nine years of dividend payments. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

Final Takeaway

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Capital City Bank Group? When companies are growing rapidly and retaining a majority of the profits within the business, it's usually a sign that reinvesting earnings creates more value than paying dividends to shareholders. This strategy can add significant value to shareholders over the long term - as long as it's done without issuing too many new shares. Capital City Bank Group ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

With that in mind, a critical part of thorough stock research is being aware of any risks that stock currently faces. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Capital City Bank Group you should know about.

