Capital & Counties Properties Full Year 2022 Earnings: UK£0.25 loss per share (vs UK£0.034 profit in FY 2021)

Capital & Counties Properties (LON:CAPC) Full Year 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: UK£87.6m (up 23% from FY 2021).

  • Net loss: UK£211.8m (down from UK£29.3m profit in FY 2021).

  • UK£0.25 loss per share (down from UK£0.034 profit in FY 2021).

CAPC Net Asset Value

  • Net asset value (NAV) per share: UK£1.83 (down 13% from FY 2021).

    • The current share price is 32% lower than NAV per share.

earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Capital & Counties Properties Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to decline by 2.7% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, while revenues in the REITs industry in the United Kingdom are expected to grow by 3.9%.

Performance of the British REITs industry.

The company's shares are down 1.1% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Capital & Counties Properties has 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

