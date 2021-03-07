Capital gains tax bill passes heads to House after passing Washington Senate

Laurel Demkovich, The Spokesman-Review, Spokane, Wash.
·6 min read

Mar. 6—OLYMPIA — The state Senate passed a capital gains tax Saturday night, the only time since it was first floated six years ago that the controversial proposal has been up for a vote in the Senate.

After a more than four-hour debate, the bill passed 25-24 despite stiff opposition from Republicans who call it an unconstitutional income tax. Three Democrats also voted against it.

Passage in the Senate first is a huge step toward the proposal becoming law. In the past, House Democrats have said they had the votes to pass it but didn't want to send it to the Senate, where it would almost certainly fail.

The proposal has changed significantly since it was first introduced. The version that passed Saturday would apply a 7% tax on the sale of stocks and bonds, personal property and businesses, but only if those profits exceed $250,000 annually. It would not apply to the sale of a home, commercial real estate, retirement accounts, livestock and other properties. The sale of a family-owned small business that makes less than $10 million a year would be exempt, as well as some real estate sales if the sale is also subject to a real estate excise tax, which passed the Legislature two years ago.

Bill sponsor Sen. June Robinson, D-Everett, said the tax is the first step in solving Washington's regressive tax code where lower-income residents are paying a higher percentage of their income in taxes than high-income residents.

"It is not a panacea," she said during the floor debate. "It is not going to get us there overnight, but it is an important step forward."

About 9,000 tax returns across the state would be subject to the capital gains tax, according to the Department of Revenue. In Spokane County, that's about 305 tax returns .

The state would begin receiving the tax revenue in 2023. It would bring the state about $550 million in revenue a year. About $350 million of that would go toward the state's Education Legacy Trust Account to fund child care priorities included in a Democrat-sponsored Fair Start for Kids Act, which also passed the Senate on Saturday. The next $100,000 would go into the general fund, with the remaining going into a newly created taxpayer fairness account.

One amendment passed Saturday removed an emergency clause on the bill, which would have put the bill in place immediately and removed the opportunity for citizens to file a referendum to repeal the tax. With the removal, citizens now have the opportunity to file a referendum to repeal the tax.

Democrats have tried to pass a capital gains tax for years but faced stiff opposition from Republicans and some moderate Democrats.

Opponents call it an unconstitutional income tax that will almost certainly be challenged in court. Sen. Lynda Wilson, lead Republican on the Ways and Means Committee, has said "every other state in the Union calls it an income tax." Republicans also argued Saturday that this tax could lead to a broader income tax across the state.

In his speech on the floor, Sen. Mike Padden, R-Spokane Valley, pointed to previous Supreme Court cases striking down an income tax in Washington, as well as 10 ballot measures where voters struck down an income tax.

"Please stop asking the question," Padden said. "The question is settled."

Democrats, however, say the bill will hold up in court, just push off implementation of the bill, which they say could help make Washington's tax structure more progressive and equitable, where lower-income residents aren't paying a higher percentage of their income in taxes than high-income residents.

"Enough is enough," Sen. Rebecca Saldaña, D-Seattle, said on the floor. "For many years, we've known our Washington tax code is upside down."

Senate Minority Leader John Braun said Saturday the state can't fix the tax system by collecting more money, regardless of who contributes it.

"What you have to do to make the system more fair is to reduce the tax burden on those at the bottom of the spectrum," he said.

Sen. Jeff Holy, R-Cheney, said Eastern Washington hasn't experienced the same economic growth that King County and Western Washington has. Spokane is just now experiencing some of the growth, he said, and many people don't want this tax, as it might lead to businesses in the area leaving for Idaho or prevent new businesses from coming in.

"This is not King County," he said. "This is not west of the Cascades."

Along with opposing the proposal, Republicans criticized Democrats for bringing the proposal to the floor and filing amendments late, leaving little time for input.

Padden said this proposal is probably "the major piece of legislation for this entire session, and there should have been more time to work through the details in committee."

"You want to make sure you get it right," he said in speaking against the bill.

Robinson said she has incorporated input from Republican colleagues and opponents of the bill as she wrote and rewrote the bill.

Democrats have said all session that this is the year to pass a capital gains tax, to help make up for lost revenue due to the pandemic and to further invest in other programs, such as underfunded child care issues. Spokane Democrat Andy Billig told reporters two weeks ago that it isn't realistic to say the state's budget is balanced and then want to fund large programs, such as the Working Families Tax Credit or child care, without new revenue.

"The question is, do we want to do the bare minimum or is this the moment where we actually invest?" Billig said.

Wilson said Saturday that while Democrats want to use this tax to make longterm investments, it is "the most volatile tax," which makes it difficult to fund longterm priorities.

Opponents of the bill say the state is likely looking at a revenue boost in the March 17 revenue forecast, which is what lawmakers will use to write the budget. The state will also likely get a large payout from the federal government if the $1.9 trillion stimulus bill passes Congress soon. Most of that money, however, will go toward one-time COVID-19 related costs.

"Why are we doing this now?" Wilson said on the floor. "Why are we choosing to create another tax on the taxpayers here in Washington?"

With half of the session left, a vote on a tax this early in the session is slightly unusual for the Legislature, which often votes on taxes and the final budget within the last few days of the session.

The capital gains tax bill now heads to the House of Representatives for further consideration, where it will likely have the support it needs to pass.

"Fifty percent of the legislative process is still to be continued as this goes to the other body," Billig said on the floor. "We'll keep working on the details."

------

Laurel Demkovich's reporting for The Spokesman-Review is funded in part by Report for America and by members of the Spokane community. This story can be republished by other organizations for free under a Creative Commons license. For more information on this, please contact our newspaper's managing editor.

Recommended Stories

  • Israeli 5-minute battery charge aims to fire up electric cars

    From flat battery to full charge in just five minutes -- an Israeli start-up has developed technology it says could eliminate the "range anxiety" associated with electric cars.

  • Cathie Wood’s Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article we discuss Cathie Wood’s top 10 stock picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of Cathie Wood’s investment strategy and go directly to Cathie Wood’s Top 5 Stock Picks. Ark Investment’s Cathie Wood has become one of the most popular hedge fund managers and investors, thanks to her successful bets on technology, […]

  • The 401(k) Investment Rule People Are Breaking

    A new report concludes that many investors are coloring outside the lines in one area of their 401(k)s and defined-contribution retirement plans. The investment rule they're breaking has to do with target-date funds or TDFs. If you own a TDF, it should be the only position in your retirement portfolio.

  • Bitcoin Volatility On Path To Drop Below Amazon's, Analysts Say

    What Happened: Annual Bitcoin volatility will drop below that of Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) in a few years if past patterns prevail, according to analysts from Bloomberg. In a Crypto Market Outlook report, analysts found that the Bitcoin volatility regression line is on track to dip below Amazon’s reading by 2022. The 260-day risk measure is currently at 60% for Bitcoin as compared to 40% for Amazon. “Similar to the early days of the benchmark crypto, in the first few years that Amazon traded publicly, its volatility averaged over 100%,” said the analysts. Why It Matters: Bitcoin’s supply and demand dynamics play an important role in the price discovery of the leading digital asset. It has a fixed mining schedule which sets it apart from most other assets and markets with uncertain supply and demand. The Bloomberg analysts find this to be a unique factor in determining the cryptocurrency’s future price trajectory. “Representing innovative technology made possible due to the internet, we see little to reverse Bitcoin's path toward a global digital store-of-value and its market cap to keep rising, likely surpassing Amazon,” noted the analysts. Bitcoin is known to be a historically volatile asset class. However, as research from the report suggests its rising volatility is only likely to continue until it reaches a new price threshold with greater market depth – possibly around $100,000. “Once the crypto settles in at a new threshold...volatility should drop, we believe”, said the analysts, adding, “The way we see it, something unexpected has to trip up this technical indicator.” Price Action: The market-leading cryptocurrency was trading at $48,494 at press time, down by 2.38% in the past 24-hours. Image: Ishant Mishra via Unsplash See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWealth Managers Like Jim Paulsen Regret Not Having More Cryptocurrency In Portfolio: ReutersKraken CEO Says Bitcoin Hitting M In 10 Years 'Very Reasonable'© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Susan Rice is burning sage in her West Wing office, once occupied by anti-immigrant hardliner Stephen Miller, used to cleanse a space of negativity

    Susan Rice as a prominent Black Democrat is aware of the symbolism of occupying the office where Miller formulated anti-migrant policies.

  • This week in Bidenomics: Markets get twitchy

    Rising interest rates might signal inflation and further stock selloffs are coming. Or maybe everything's fine.

  • Bryson DeChambeau's mighty swat doesn't find sixth green, but it does blow minds

    Bryson DeChambeau didn't drive the green, but he still put on a show by taking a mind-boggling aggressive line Saturday at Bay Hill.

  • Florida blocked public access to COVID data. Now there’s even more it wants to keep secret from taxpayers  | Editorial

    For a whole year, as Floridians suffered and died by the tens of thousands from COVID-19, Florida’s government routinely kept the public from seeing detailed information about the course and intensity of the pandemic, often until the trend line had changed to better match the governor’s sunnier version.

  • OPEC Stuns By Opting Not To Raise Output; Was Diesel A Reason?

    Coverage of the OPEC+ group's decision Thursday to not increase crude production even after a more than $45 increase in prices since April inevitably featured one of two words: "shocking" or "stunning." Diesel markets may have played a role in the path that OPEC took. Expectations going into the meeting were that OPEC, led by Saudi Arabia, would decide along with the OPEC+ group to put more barrels onto the market. The most closely watched models on global supply and demand all show demand outstripping supply now, a situation that all agreed was necessary to bring global crude inventories down to a more normal level. The question was how far it needed to go. Singapore-based analyst Vandana Hari, writing in VandaInsights, said OPEC+ "had been widely expected to boost supply by 1.0-1.5 million b/d." Instead, the number was zero. The supply/demand models show the current imbalance blowing out by the third quarter of the year, which begins in less than three months. Since any restoration of reduced production wouldn't start until April anyway, getting ready for that third quarter would need to begin in the second quarter to ramp up in time to put more barrels onto the market. In an interview with Bloomberg Television, Amrita Sen, the chief oil analyst at Energy Aspects, said of the decision that "there is some risk of overtightening. "Saudi Arabia needs to start talking about how they will bring back the barrels in the third quarter," she said. The decision to do nothing caught oil markets by surprise. The price of West Texas Intermediate crude rose $2.55/barrel Thursday, a gain of 2.56%, to settle at $63.83. The lowest settlement for WTI since the pandemic began was $11.57/b on April 21, meaning that the Thursday price, which is the post-pandemic high, marks an increase of more than 550%. (The widely reported negative price on WTI from April was not a settlement price but recorded in intraday trades.) Not only is Thursday's settlement a post-pandemic high, it is the highest settlement since April 25, 2019. The bull market continued apace on Friday. At 6:15 a.m., WTI was up another $1.44 to $65.27/b. What role did diesel play in the decision? In an article published in S&P Global Platts, editor Paul Hickin said Saudi Arabia may have been looking at some data on diesel inventories to help propel its decision. Hickin referred to "a pool of excess diesel" as being a reason that "should keep oil watchers on high alert." Citing data from Platts Analytics, Hickin wrote that "global diesel inventories are back close to the highs reached last spring and summer as COVID-19 lockdowns persist." He also noted data from Insights Global that inventories of diesel and gasoil — a middle distillate like diesel — are approximately 13% more than a year ago. The picture in the U.S. is more complicated. A large factor hanging over the diesel market in the U.S. is the status of the Texas refining sector, which shut down huge amounts of operations during the mid-February cold snap. The weekly statistical report from the Energy Information Administration released Wednesday reported that U.S. refinery production of ultra low sulfur diesel (ULSD) fell last week to a level not seen since early 2010. The ULSD output of 2.748 million b/d was about 26% less than it was the last full week before the deep freeze. In the geographic sector known as PADD 3, which includes the Gulf Coast, the drop in ULSD output over the last two weeks exceeded 44%. But even with inventories of ULSD in the U.S. down more than 10% since where they were two weeks ago, they are still not far off the five-year average of stocks for the end of February. Another indicator of the level of inventories is the relationship of ULSD prices down the calendar. In a balanced market, the price for the first month delivery of ULSD will be the lowest along the curve, with prices out on the curve rising to reflect the cost of storage and the time value of money. That is a structure known as contango. The inverse is backwardation, in which the front month is the most expensive because in a tight market, it is the most desirable barrel. ULSD flipped into backwardation at the start of February, after spending the entire pandemic in an often deep contango as inventories soared over the spring and summer. But even though there is backwardation in the diesel market on the CME commodity exchange, the 12-month curve hasn't moved significantly in recent weeks, a signal that inventories are not tightening further. That may seem academic to diesel buyers who, based on the weekly Department of Energy/EIA average retail diesel price, are paying $3.072/g in the U.S. That is 17 consecutive weeks of increases in that price, which is now at its highest level since the start of 2020. The 17 weeks is also a record in the history of the data series that goes back to 1994. Even if inventories of diesel restrained OPEC from putting more oil onto the market, that doesn't mean diesel is not riding higher on the back of the surge in markets. At approximately 6:45 a.m. Eastern time Friday, the price of ULSD on the CME was up 4 cents per gallon to $1.9360/g, a gain of 2.11%. It is notable that the Friday increase for ULSD percentage-wise was running behind that of crude. In the last several weeks, the spread between diesel and Brent crude on CME has fluctuated in a narrow band, suggesting no particular strength or weakness in diesel relative to crude. The one piece of good news for diesel buyers is that the market for diesel in Houston has not soared beyond the rest of the world. A tight market created by the refinery outages was likely to show up first in the spot market for diesel traded in Houston and then rapidly make its way into wholesale prices. But the wholesale rack price for ULSD in Houston, according to the SONAR ULSDR.HOU data series, after peaking at $2.077/g on Feb. 26, declined to $2.016/g on Thursday. That is a sign that there is a return to normalcy in the market and that further reports on Gulf Coast production may be positive. (By Friday, it had rebounded to near that February 26 level, but that was on the back of the increase in the CME ULSD price.) More articles by John Kingston Great commodity price surge not just about oil and may be impacting trucking Drilling Deep: battery technology racing ahead; so is the price of diesel Reflecting strong trucking market, TA sold huge amounts of diesel in Q4 2020 See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaMedically Necessary: FDA Way Behind On Facility InspectionsAir Cargo 2021: The Good, The Bad And The Ugly© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • The Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Share Price Is Up 427% And Shareholders Are Delighted

    Buying shares in the best businesses can build meaningful wealth for you and your family. And highest quality companies...

  • Parents Could Get Up To $5,000 With The Next Stimulus Bill

    This story was originally published on February 8, 2021. Right now, the next COVID relief bill is being debated in the Senate. If it passes, it will return to the House for a final vote before arriving on President Biden’s desk. It’s possible that there could be significant amendments to the bill made in the Senate — such as keeping a $15 federal minimum wage hike in the bill after the Senate Parliamentarian found that the original provision broke budget reconciliation rules, altering the amount of federal unemployment benefits that will be given, and further restrictions on the $1,400 stimulus payments. While a lot is still in flux, one thing that seems likely to remain in the final version of the legislation is some much-needed assistance to parents who have dependents, including an extra $1,400 per dependent for qualifying households, and a revision to the Child Tax Credit that would put cash in people’s hands more quickly. Raising children in this country is enormously expensive, but the general attitude of American politicians has been to limit assistance to families by not offering things like government-funded childcare or extended parental leave — two things that are common practice elsewhere around the world. It’s no surprise, then, that the U.S. has one of the highest child poverty rates among OECD countries, a designation that mostly includes the wealthiest, most industrialized nations in the world. But now, there appears to be growing interest in expanding the effectiveness of existing welfare programs for families with children. In early February, Sen. Mitt Romney proposed that each child five years old and younger receive $4,200 over the course of a year, and that children between six to 17 years old receive $3,000 per year. A similar proposal is included in the $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill that will hopefully pass by next week. Eligible parents will receive a tax credit of $3,600 per year for children under 6, and $3,000 for children between 6 and 17. That’s a big boost from the current law, which gave up to $2,000 per child in tax credits. According to the Center of Poverty & Social Policy at Columbia University, this mix of benefits in Biden’s relief plan could cut child poverty by half in the U.S. Similar to the COVID stimulus checks, the child tax credit would be tied to income, with reduced benefits for single-adult households who make over $75,000 and for couples making over $150,000. Some critics note that imposing income limits on the measure could unnecessarily complicate its rollout, compared to a flat payment regardless of income. Unlike the existing Child Tax Credit, which is applied when you file your tax return, this benefit is intended to be sent out monthly — if you have a child under 6, you’d receive $300 every month. Yet treasury officials have admitted that the IRS may not actually have the resources to distribute them on a monthly basis. It’s a good time to remember that the IRS has been heavily defunded over the past decade, which not only makes it inefficient at sending payments such as proposed child benefits and stimulus checks, but also makes it difficult for the agency to properly audit wealthy taxpayers and corporations that should be contributing more to the nation’s tax revenue. As it exists in the COVID relief bill now, the new child benefit would start in July and last for a year, but Democrats have said that they want to turn it into a permanent program. Unlike some benefits, this benefit will not be garnished if you currently owe taxes. The Child Tax Credit is one of the biggest child assistance programs that exist in the U.S. But this new change is seeking to make it a cash assistance program that would put money in people’s hands on a periodic basis instead of merely reducing the amount of taxes you owe. Currently, you can’t actually receive the full $2,000 credit if you owe nothing in taxes — it’s only “refundable” up to $1,400. It’s time for the U.S. to catch up to other countries that have, for a long time now, been giving cash assistance to parents to combat child poverty. The good news is that the Biden administration and Democrats have been focusing on how to quickly help families with children in the next stimulus bill. Recently, Senator Cory Booker introduced a proposal to start a federal “baby bond” program that would put $1,000 in a savings account for every child born in the U.S., and up to $2,000 per year after that until the child turns 18. These proposals mark a departure from much of the country’s prevailing attitude toward welfare assistance, and their general resistance toward offering direct benefits in lieu of subsidies or, say, food stamps. But the positive impact of the direct stimulus payments and the flat $600/week unemployment boost that many Americans received through July 2020 are concrete evidence of what studies have already suggested — that the fastest, cheapest, most effective way of lifting people out of poverty is to just give them cash. No strings attached. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?What To Know About Biden's COVID-19 Relief PlanIs $50,000 Student Debt Cancellation Coming Soon?

  • Ethereum Is Chasing Stardom and It’s Worth Consideration

    The discussion today may get a little wonky because of the nature of cryptocurrencies. We will focus on Ethereum USD (CCC:ETH-USD) as it’s making a legit bid for the crypto limelight. It is important to make the distinction between Ethereum the open-source platform and the ETH coin. The platform uses blockchain to create and run dapps (decentralized digital applications). These enable users to digitally and directly transact without an intermediary. And then there is the coveted Ethereum the coin. Source: Shutterstock ETH prices have soared even beating out its original cousin Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD). I am not a perma-bull tooting the crypto horns but I definitely get it. The reactions during my debates of this concept at parties are always the same. Most people can’t believe that Bitcoin or Ethereum are real things. The instinct is to call them fake. Fake things don’t cost $48,000 per unit. Spoiler alert, my conclusion today is that Ethereum is most definitely an investable asset. If you don’t believe me just look at the scoreboard. Each cost about$1,475 and that’s 25% off the recent high. Do you remember when Bitcoin was that low? It was only four years ago. I am not suggesting that ETH will also spike to 50k now, but it does have massive upside potential.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Why We Need Crypto Last year, the pandemic disrupted all businesses worldwide. We need to find more efficient decentralized ways to transact so we can be ready for the next crisis. Besides, it’s clearly the better way of doing business. In addition to that, there is the tangible value appreciation opportunity. A year ago, the stock market crashed but it quickly recovered and in a ferocious way. Even after the drubbing that stocks are taking this week, the S&P 500 is still up more than 20% in a year. But that’s not the best story to tell because Ethereum is up 540% for the same period. The concept of digital coins and blockchain puzzles most people, but they need to get over it. The government is another reason to push crypto forward. Central bank policies are too loose and the byproduct of that is the demolition of the currency. That is why the U.S. dollar can’t find footing for so long. Money is no longer a good place to store wealth. Hiding wealth in cryptocurrencies is smart because it is out of the reach of the government. However, the line is getting finer based on this central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) news from CoinDesk about Ripple. Critics are also eager to point out that crypto is too volatile to be a currency. It doesn’t have to be. Technology is getting to where I can carry my digital wallet and make a purchase from it in any currency. For example, the transaction on the spot liquidates a bit of Ethereum to pay in U.S. dollars. The Ethereum Market Cap Carrot The upside in Ethereum prices is huge. It has a lot to catch up to its Bitcoin cousin. This is a theory that is helping Bitcoin catch up to gold. Market cap matters to Wall Street experts and it’s almost like a self-fulfilling prophecy. Ethereum’s path is easier because Bitcoin forged it. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) did the same thing for EVs and now the rest are trying to get in. Not all coins will succeed but Ethereum has momentum and is second only to BTC. Ethereum is not yet as popular as Bitcoin when in fact it has outperformed it by wide margin. They now even have a futures contract to trade it. Ethereum is more than a coin because there is a process around it (dapps). This is taking the blockchain concept and expanding its uses. A lot of people still consider it a joke when somebody invests in something like Ethereum. The joke’s on them because they missed out on 540% of upside in just one year. I don’t argue with results regardless of my personal opinion. Once investors can get over to hurdle of digital coins being fake, they can start trading them for profit. Top cryptocurrencies have been the best performing asset class by far for years. Where There Is Reward, There Are Risks Source: Charts by TradingView This is not to say that I should jump in will full size positions. Much like any other investment, I look for openings perhaps on bad days, and I take starter positions. This is high-tech stuff so it will change on a dime. Ethereum needs to avoid falling out of the limelight. These are fast-moving assets so there is no way of avoiding the volatility. It is risky, and that’s why it yields a lot of reward. Everybody needs a little bit of cryptocurrencies in their portfolio. If not that then gold is the next best substitute. We don’t need to be experts on them to invest in them. The proof is in the pudding and I’m willing to keep an open mind about them. Jaw-Dropping Statement In reality, crypto is nothing new. The concept is very similar to gold. The only reason gold has value is because we say it does. To an alien, a yellow rock is no different than a black one. People cherish gold and it’s rare, therefore it has a high price. The harder it is to get, the higher the price. That’s why Bitcoin and ETH retain values that boggle many minds. There is a finite number of these doo-hickeys and millions of people are chasing after them. The concept is that simple. It has value because enough people say it does. So next time you want to get a rise out of someone, do what I do. Tell them that Bitcoin and Ethereum are same as gold. That’s where people’s jaws drop. What’s more exciting about the digital coins are the processes that exist around them. Blockchain is one and it will shape our future. Credit card companies are embracing the change. That’s why Square (NYSE:SQ) and Paypal (NYSE:PYPL) are now the leaders and Visa (NYSE:V) and MasterCard (NYSE:MA) are the laggards. Cryptocurrencies are extremely popular but they have very hardcore opponents. Even heads of banks have been overtly against it even mocking them at times. They have since changed their tone and are warming up to the concept. Goldman Sachs reopened its Bitcoin trading desk recently. They can’t ignore something that has gotten this big this fast. On the date of publication, Nicolas Chahine did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Nicolas Chahine is the managing director of SellSpreads.com. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post Ethereum Is Chasing Stardom and It’s Worth Consideration appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Can an Afro-Latina combat veteran make a run at Congress in 'Trump district' Staten Island?

    Brittany Ramos DeBarros, an Afro-Latina combat veteran and activist, is looking to do what many see as nearly impossible: unseat freshman GOP Rep. Nicole Malliotakis in historically conservative Staten Island, N.Y.

  • 10 Best Cheap Stocks To Buy Now According To Billionaire Abrams

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 best cheap stocks to buy now according to billionaire Abrams. Click to skip ahead to see 5 Best Cheap Stocks To Buy Now According To Billionaire Abrams. David Abrams‘ hedge fund, which managed to outperform the broader market index with a 15% average return in the first […]

  • One Jets Drive: Get Inside Access to the NFL Draft

    On "One Jets Drive," the New York Jets take you behind the scenes of the 2020 NFL Draft, delivering inside access to the prep and process.

  • Boone talks Judge's progress in return from injury

    New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone discusses Aaron Judge's wrist injury recovery and how it has been slower than expected.

  • Wall Street Week Ahead: Investors weigh how far tech stocks can slide after volatile week

    As U.S. technology shares stumble, investors are debating whether the decline is an opportunity to scoop up bargains or a sign of more pain to come for stocks that have led markets higher for years. The Nasdaq Composite, an index heavily populated by tech and growth names, has slumped 8.3% since its Feb 12 closing record, over three times the decline for the S&P 500. Drops in popular growth stocks have been even steeper, with Tesla shares off 27% and Peloton down 32%.

  • Kayleigh McEnany mocked for claiming Trump finds Twitter ban ‘freeing’

    McEnany said social media bans were not ‘about stopping violence. This is about stopping Trump, stopping his ideology, his movement, by removing him from society. We should all stand against it’

  • Myanmar forces fire tear gas as UN calls for action

    Using a clothes line - and a local superstition - as protection, protesters in Yangon gathered behind their makeshift barricades on Saturday (March 6).According to tradition, it's bad luck to pass under these longyis, or sarong-like skirts.And the soldiers believe that, this protester says.Sporadic demonstrations against a month-old military coup were staged across Myanmar.In Yangon, the main city, local media reported security forces used tear gas and stun grenades, just hours after a United Nations special envoy called on the Security Council to take action against the ruling junta for the killings of protesters. More than 50 protesters have been killed since the coup on Feb. 1, according to the U.N.. In a copy of remarks seen by Reuters, UN Special Envoy Christine Schraner Burgener told a closed meeting of the U.N. Security Council on Friday that it must put Myanmar security forces on notice and stand with the people of Myanmar.On Friday night, authorities disturbed the grave of a 19-year-old woman who became an icon of the protest movement after she was shot dead wearing a T-shirt that read "Everything will be OK".According to a witness, the body of Kyal Sin, widely known as Angel, was removed on Friday, examined and returned, before the tomb was re-sealed in the city of Mandalay. A military spokesman did not answer calls seeking comment.Meanwhile, authorities in Myanmar have asked India to return eight policemen who sought refuge across the border to avoid taking orders from the junta, an official in northeast India said on Saturday.India's foreign ministry said in the statement given on Friday that the ministry was still quote "ascertaining the facts."

  • Hong Kong reforms prevent 'dictatorship of the majority', pro-Beijing lawmaker says

    China's proposal for Hong Kong electoral reforms could prevent a "dictatorship of the majority", pro-Beijing Hong Kong lawmaker Martin Liao told Reuters on Saturday. The Chinese parliament is discussing plans to overhaul Hong Kong's electoral system to ensure Beijing loyalists are in charge. Hong Kong representatives, in Beijing for an annual session, say the change is necessary and desirable.