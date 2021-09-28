Capital Gazette gunman gets life sentence without parole for newsroom shooting that killed five

The man who killed five in a shooting at a Maryland newspaper’s office in 2018 has been sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

Jarrod Ramos, 41, was found criminally responsible, the state’s version of sane, for the June 28, 2018 shooting at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis after a short trial in July.

“To say the defendant showed a callous and cruel disregard for the sanctity of human life is simply an understatement,” Judge Michael Wachs said before handing down the sentence. “What I impose is what the defendant deserves.”

Ramos had pleaded guilty in Oct. 2019 to five counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, six counts of first-degree assault and 11 counts of using a firearm in a felony crime of violence.

After hearing testimony from survivors and family members of victims, Ramos received five life sentences and an additional 220 years in prison, all to be served consecutively.

Gerald Fischman, Rob Hiaasen, John McNamara, Rebecca Smith and Wendi Winters, workers at the Gazette, were killed in the shooting.