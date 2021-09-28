Capital Gazette shooter receives life in prison without parole

The gunman who shot and killed five employees of the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, received multiple life sentences.

In July, a jury found Jarrod Ramos, 41, criminally responsible for killing five people and injuring two others after it rejected his insanity plea. He was sentenced on Tuesday to five consecutive life sentences without parole and one life sentence with the possibility of parole, plus 345 years.

Ramos pleaded guilty but not criminally responsible due to insanity during the 12-day trial over the summer and requested to be institutionalized at a mental hospital instead of sent to prison. The court found him responsible for all 23 counts against him, including five counts of first-degree murder.

On June 28, 2018, Ramos walked into the Capital Gazette office and opened fire. He developed a grudge against the paper for reporting that he was convicted of harassment in 2011 and filed several lawsuits alleging defamation.

