'Capital Gazette' victims were beloved parents, friends
Remembering the five 'Capital Gazette' journalists murdered by gunman while working at their Annapolis, Maryland office.
Remembering the five 'Capital Gazette' journalists murdered by gunman while working at their Annapolis, Maryland office.
Police are investigating.
At least five people are dead after a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.
At least four people have been shot at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, the capital of Maryland, Annapolis police said.
Police say the Capital Gazette newspaper shooting that left at least 5 people dead in Annapolis, Maryland was "a targeted attack."
The singer's new single "Easy on Me" will be released on Oct. 15
Each week Trifecta Stocks identifies names that look bearish and may present interesting investing opportunities on the short side. Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names.
Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend, blaming the woes on air traffic control issues and weather. The airline canceled more than 1,000 flights, or 28% of its schedule, as of 5 p.m. ET Sunday, according to flight tracker FlightAware. American Airlines canceled 2% of its flights.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum joined the Saturday Night Live cast for a variety of sketches during her hosting debut on Saturday
In honor of International Day of the Girl, we take a look at the women who’ve paved the way for the next generation this year.
Limited inventory has been a problem in today's housing market, and it could remain sluggish for one big reason.
Dividend stocks can help your portfolio thrive through thick and thin. In addition to generating reliable income and helping investors build wealth, high-quality dividend stocks also tend to hold up relatively well amid market volatility. With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three high-yield stocks that you can count on to strengthen your portfolio.
The union representing pilots for American Airlines warned the company could face a staffing shortage ahead of the busy holiday travel season if it implements a stringent COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
This group includes a U.S. Women’s Amateur winner, an NCAA champ and a certified yoga instructor.
Supermodel and actress Cindy Bishop will host the show, joined by a panel of experts and judges including Yu Tsai, Hanli Hoefer, Ase Wan and Catriona Gray.
The Bears had a hard-fought 20-9 win over the Raiders. Here are players who thrived and those few who disappointed in the win.
Last week, my 55-year-old married daughter (her husband is 58) called to express her anger that I had failed to send her a $25 gift certificate. Is she the person to whom you should trust the distribution of your estate?
Contrary to what the senator says, there’s absolutely nothing ‘entitled’ about expecting a government to care about the people it represents Joe Manchin doesn’t want Americans to get spoiled by unhinged socialist policies like affordable childcare, an expanded child tax credit and paid family leave. Photograph: Michael Reynolds/EPA Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. Rich politicians have a very strange definition of ‘entitlement’ Joe Manc
In this article, we will be taking a look at the 11 dividend aristocrats with over 3% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 Best Dividend Aristocrats with over 3% Yield. When it comes to dividend investing, one must almost always consider it […]
After Tom Brady threw five touchdowns to lead the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in victory, he shared a sweet video of himself and son Jack, 14, from the team's locker room.
Hayley Mills is a famed U.K. born actress who's best known for her role as the star in the film, Pollyanna. In today's "London Calling" series, anchor Lana Zak catches up with CBS News contributor Simon Bates to clue us into the actress' latest autobiography.