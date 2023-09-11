Capital High School locked out for second time in a week after police find BB gun

Capital High School was on a modified lockout Monday morning after a staff member reported seeing what they believed to be a handgun being passed between stalls in the men’s bathroom, Olympia police said.

Nobody was being allowed in or out of the school as of 10:10 a.m., more than an hour after the incident was first reported.

Police Lt. Paul Lower said police were dispatched to the school at at 8:50 a.m., the second time in less than a week officers have been called to the campus for a gun-related incident.

Staff were conducting hallway and bathroom checks when a staff member saw the exchange happen. They kept an eye on the stalls and called OPD, Lower said.

Officers found a BB gun in one of the toilets, and they have detained four students they believe to have been involved in the incident. Lower said six officers and a lieutenant were still on scene as of 10:10 a.m. to investigate. He said nobody was hurt, and it’s believed all parties involved have been detained.

Last Wednesday, on the first day of school, Capital High School students were locked out because of a student with a loaded handgun, according to Olympia police. After receiving a report about a student on campus with a handgun, Police Lt. Paul Lower said a 15-year-old male student was booked him into Thurston County juvenile detention on suspicion of unlawful possession of a gun, possession of a gun on school grounds, and resisting arrest.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

