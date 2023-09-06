Capital High School is locked out Wednesday morning after police find student with gun

Capital High School was locked out Wednesday morning on Day 1 of the new school year because of a student with a loaded handgun, according to Olympia police.

About 9:30 a.m., police were dispatched to the west Olympia high school after receiving a call from school officials saying they had received a report about a student on campus with a handgun, Lt. Paul Lower said.

The 15-year-old male student was not threatening anyone but was just believed to be in possession of the gun, he added.

Once on campus, police quickly identified the student and took him into custody about 9:40 a.m. after a short pursuit on foot, Lower said.

Police found a loaded handgun on him and booked the student into Thurston County juvenile detention on suspicion of unlawful possession of a gun, possession of a gun on school grounds and resisting arrest.

During the incident, the high school was locked out, meaning no one could enter or leave the school because of nearby police activity. During a lockdown, students remain in their classrooms because of a potential threat inside the school.

Two alerts were posted on the high school website, including an update on the situation.

“There is no longer police activity on campus at Capital High School. School is proceeding as normal. We will have further updates when they become available.”