Capital Investment Trends At Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Look Strong

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So, when we ran our eye over Hackett Group's (NASDAQ:HCKT) trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Hackett Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.31 = US$53m ÷ (US$225m - US$52m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, Hackett Group has an ROCE of 31%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the IT industry average of 12%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Hackett Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

Hackett Group deserves to be commended in regards to it's returns. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 31% and the business has deployed 26% more capital into its operations. Returns like this are the envy of most businesses and given it has repeatedly reinvested at these rates, that's even better. You'll see this when looking at well operated businesses or favorable business models.

Our Take On Hackett Group's ROCE

Hackett Group has demonstrated its proficiency by generating high returns on increasing amounts of capital employed, which we're thrilled about. And the stock has followed suit returning a meaningful 44% to shareholders over the last five years. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Hackett Group you'll probably want to know about.

