Capital Investment Trends At Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Look Strong

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. That's why when we briefly looked at Nu Skin Enterprises' (NYSE:NUS) ROCE trend, we were very happy with what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Nu Skin Enterprises is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = US$292m ÷ (US$1.9b - US$530m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

Thus, Nu Skin Enterprises has an ROCE of 21%. On its own that's a fantastic return on capital, though it's the same as the Personal Products industry average of 21%.

roce
Above you can see how the current ROCE for Nu Skin Enterprises compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Nu Skin Enterprises here for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

It's hard not to be impressed by Nu Skin Enterprises' returns on capital. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 21% and the business has deployed 28% more capital into its operations. Returns like this are the envy of most businesses and given it has repeatedly reinvested at these rates, that's even better. If these trends can continue, it wouldn't surprise us if the company became a multi-bagger.

In Conclusion...

In the end, the company has proven it can reinvest it's capital at high rates of returns, which you'll remember is a trait of a multi-bagger. Despite the good fundamentals, total returns from the stock have been virtually flat over the last five years. For that reason, savvy investors might want to look further into this company in case it's a prime investment.

Like most companies, Nu Skin Enterprises does come with some risks, and we've found 2 warning signs that you should be aware of.

If you want to search for more stocks that have been earning high returns, check out this free list of stocks with solid balance sheets that are also earning high returns on equity.

