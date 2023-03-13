Capital Investment Trends At TalkMed Group (SGX:5G3) Look Strong

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So, when we ran our eye over TalkMed Group's (SGX:5G3) trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for TalkMed Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.43 = S$39m ÷ (S$109m - S$19m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, TalkMed Group has an ROCE of 43%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 11% earned by companies in a similar industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of TalkMed Group, check out these free graphs here.

The Trend Of ROCE

It's hard not to be impressed by TalkMed Group's returns on capital. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 43% and the business has deployed 22% more capital into its operations. Returns like this are the envy of most businesses and given it has repeatedly reinvested at these rates, that's even better. If TalkMed Group can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

The Bottom Line On TalkMed Group's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that TalkMed Group has been compounding returns by reinvesting at consistently high rates of return, as these are common traits of a multi-bagger. Yet over the last five years the stock has declined 26%, so the decline might provide an opening. For that reason, savvy investors might want to look further into this company in case it's a prime investment.

If you want to continue researching TalkMed Group, you might be interested to know about the 2 warning signs that our analysis has discovered.

