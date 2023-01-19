Capital Investments At C.I. Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CIHLDG) Point To A Promising Future

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. That's why when we briefly looked at C.I. Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:CIHLDG) ROCE trend, we were very happy with what we saw.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for C.I. Holdings Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.30 = RM138m ÷ (RM1.2b - RM757m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

So, C.I. Holdings Berhad has an ROCE of 30%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 11% earned by companies in a similar industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating C.I. Holdings Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For C.I. Holdings Berhad Tell Us?

C.I. Holdings Berhad deserves to be commended in regards to it's returns. The company has employed 87% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 30%. Returns like this are the envy of most businesses and given it has repeatedly reinvested at these rates, that's even better. If these trends can continue, it wouldn't surprise us if the company became a multi-bagger.

Another thing to note, C.I. Holdings Berhad has a high ratio of current liabilities to total assets of 62%. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

What We Can Learn From C.I. Holdings Berhad's ROCE

In the end, the company has proven it can reinvest it's capital at high rates of returns, which you'll remember is a trait of a multi-bagger. Therefore it's no surprise that shareholders have earned a respectable 77% return if they held over the last five years. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

C.I. Holdings Berhad does have some risks, we noticed 2 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

