Capital Investments At Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Point To A Promising Future

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Ergo, when we looked at the ROCE trends at Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH), we liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Choice Hotels International:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.34 = US$485m ÷ (US$2.0b - US$564m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Thus, Choice Hotels International has an ROCE of 34%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 10% earned by companies in a similar industry.

roce

In the above chart we have measured Choice Hotels International's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

In terms of Choice Hotels International's history of ROCE, it's quite impressive. Over the past five years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 34% and the business has deployed 123% more capital into its operations. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 34%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. If Choice Hotels International can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

The Bottom Line On Choice Hotels International's ROCE

In short, we'd argue Choice Hotels International has the makings of a multi-bagger since its been able to compound its capital at very profitable rates of return. Therefore it's no surprise that shareholders have earned a respectable 89% return if they held over the last five years. So while the positive underlying trends may be accounted for by investors, we still think this stock is worth looking into further.

Choice Hotels International does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Choice Hotels International that you might be interested in.

