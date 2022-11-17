Capital Investments At Comet Holding (VTX:COTN) Point To A Promising Future

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So, when we ran our eye over Comet Holding's (VTX:COTN) trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on Comet Holding is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = CHF77m ÷ (CHF531m - CHF145m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Comet Holding has an ROCE of 20%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 15% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Comet Holding's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Comet Holding.

How Are Returns Trending?

In terms of Comet Holding's history of ROCE, it's quite impressive. The company has employed 48% more capital in the last five years, and the returns on that capital have remained stable at 20%. Now considering ROCE is an attractive 20%, this combination is actually pretty appealing because it means the business can consistently put money to work and generate these high returns. If these trends can continue, it wouldn't surprise us if the company became a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line On Comet Holding's ROCE

Comet Holding has demonstrated its proficiency by generating high returns on increasing amounts of capital employed, which we're thrilled about. In light of this, the stock has only gained 25% over the last five years for shareholders who have owned the stock in this period. So to determine if Comet Holding is a multi-bagger going forward, we'd suggest digging deeper into the company's other fundamentals.

Comet Holding does have some risks though, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Comet Holding that you might be interested in.

