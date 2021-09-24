Capital Investments At dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Point To A Promising Future

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Ergo, when we looked at the ROCE trends at dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD), we liked what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on dotdigital Group is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.21 = UK£13m ÷ (UK£70m - UK£8.9m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

Therefore, dotdigital Group has an ROCE of 21%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 9.0% earned by companies in a similar industry.

roce
roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for dotdigital Group compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for dotdigital Group.

What Can We Tell From dotdigital Group's ROCE Trend?

It's hard not to be impressed by dotdigital Group's returns on capital. The company has consistently earned 21% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 169% in that time. With returns that high, it's great that the business can continually reinvest its money at such appealing rates of return. You'll see this when looking at well operated businesses or favorable business models.

In Conclusion...

In the end, the company has proven it can reinvest it's capital at high rates of returns, which you'll remember is a trait of a multi-bagger. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 438% return they've received over the last five years. So even though the stock might be more "expensive" than it was before, we think the strong fundamentals warrant this stock for further research.

Before jumping to any conclusions though, we need to know what value we're getting for the current share price. That's where you can check out our FREE intrinsic value estimation that compares the share price and estimated value.

If you want to search for more stocks that have been earning high returns, check out this free list of stocks with solid balance sheets that are also earning high returns on equity.

