Capital Investments At Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Point To A Promising Future

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. That's why when we briefly looked at Philip Morris International's (NYSE:PM) ROCE trend, we were very happy with what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Philip Morris International is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.36 = US$12b ÷ (US$62b - US$27b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

So, Philip Morris International has an ROCE of 36%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Tobacco industry average of 11%.

See our latest analysis for Philip Morris International

roce
roce

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Philip Morris International compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Philip Morris International here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

We'd be pretty happy with returns on capital like Philip Morris International. The company has consistently earned 36% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 27% in that time. With returns that high, it's great that the business can continually reinvest its money at such appealing rates of return. If Philip Morris International can keep this up, we'd be very optimistic about its future.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that Philip Morris International has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 44%, which we'd consider pretty high. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Bottom Line On Philip Morris International's ROCE

In summary, we're delighted to see that Philip Morris International has been compounding returns by reinvesting at consistently high rates of return, as these are common traits of a multi-bagger. In light of this, the stock has only gained 26% over the last five years for shareholders who have owned the stock in this period. So because of the trends we're seeing, we'd recommend looking further into this stock to see if it has the makings of a multi-bagger.

One more thing to note, we've identified 2 warning signs with Philip Morris International and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

High returns are a key ingredient to strong performance, so check out our free list ofstocks earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session
You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here

Recommended Stories

  • AbbVie Full Year 2022 Earnings: EPS Misses Expectations

    AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV ) Full Year 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: US$58.1b (up 3.3% from FY 2021). Net income...

  • Warren Buffett Is Ditching This Stock After 17 Years

    Buffett's company Berkshire Hathaway recently sold most of its position in one of its long-time bank holdings.

  • Al Gore’s Firm Sells Alibaba Stock, TSMC, and Shopify

    Generation Investment, which Al Gore chairs, cut its investment in Alibaba, sold out of Taiwan Semiconductor and Shopify, and quintupled its Texas Instruments stake.

  • 3 Great Dividend Stocks for Retirees to Buy Right Now

    The challenge for retirees, though, is finding the right dividend stocks. The search can be daunting, especially considering that more than 4,300 stocks traded on U.S. exchanges offer dividends. Here are three great dividend stocks for retirees to buy right now.

  • The $10,000 Tax Rule For Loaning Money to Family and Friends

    Loaning friends and family money is a hotly-debated topic, but one thing that is always a given -- the threshold after which the IRS gets involved. See: 6 IRS Changes Coming in the Next 5 Years That...

  • Buying These 3 Stocks Could Be the Smartest Investing Move You Ever Make

    An agriscience company, an instrumentation technology company, and an aerospace and defense giant all qualify as outstanding stocks.

  • Adani Credit Facilities Send a Chill Through ESG Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Financing arrangements across the Adani Group conglomerate have sent a fresh chill through ESG markets as investors wake up to a new risk.Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaIran’s Uranium Enrichment Hits a New High, Testing DiplomacyAdani Credit Facilities Send a Chill Through ESG MarketsMeta Launches Subscription Service for Facebook and InstagramNorway’s largest pension fund, KLP, recently dumped its entire holding of shares in Ada

  • Boeing Might Build a Flying Boat. Is This a Reason to Buy Its Stock?

    It's been four years since Boeing (NYSE: BA) sold its last C-17 Globemaster III transport aircraft -- the second-biggest transport in the United States Air Force and, at a list price of $340 million, once one of Boeing's biggest moneymakers. What if it asked Boeing to build it as a seaplane, one that could land anywhere with water and not be dependent upon runways? This isn't just an idle question, because while Boeing's C-17 program might have ended, a new program to build a new airplane called the Liberty Lifter Seaplane could be just getting started.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 1 Perfect Growth Stock Down by 42% to Buy Hand Over Fist

    Economic headwinds have been problematic for many ad-based businesses recently. The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) has suffered as a result, with revenue growth slowing, and while its share price has rebounded somewhat in 2023, it's still down by 42% from its peak. Here's why now is a perfect time to buy this growth stock.

  • Growth Stocks: 2 Top Stocks to Buy, 1 to Sell Right Now

    Two innovators with strong and growing advantages, and one that's becoming increasingly just a commodity.

  • Earnings Update: Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Just Reported And Analysts Are Trimming Their Forecasts

    It's been a sad week for Devon Energy Corporation ( NYSE:DVN ), who've watched their investment drop 16% to US$53.33 in...

  • The Average 401(k) Fell By an Obscene Amount in 2022

    For investors, the year has also been roiled by both market anxiety and changes to retirement savings. At the same time, the number of account holders with broadly diversified portfolios rose to 79% by the end of the year.

  • China’s Taking Control of LNG as Global Demand Booms

    (Bloomberg) -- A rush by China to sign new long-term liquefied natural gas deals promises to give the nation even more control over the global market at a time when competition for cargoes is booming.Most Read from BloombergUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaIran’s Uranium Enrichment Hits a New High, Testing DiplomacyAdani Credit Facilities Send a Chill Through ESG MarketsMeta Launches Subscription Service for Facebook and InstagramChinese companies are sealing the most L

  • Why Brookfield Infrastructure Is a Top Dividend Stock to Buy Right Now

    With plenty of concerns about the economy and stock market volatility, a lot of investors are looking for stable, higher-yield income stocks they can trust. In the video below, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe make the case for Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP)(NYSE: BIPC) as a long-term market-beater that's very attractive right now.

  • The US government hit its $31.4 trillion debt ceiling — triggering fears of a nasty fallout for Americans. Here are the 3 harmful ways it could impact you

    Are you prepared for “extraordinary measures”?

  • 2 Healthcare Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    From medical devices to life-saving medicines and treatments, there's a simple reason why healthcare companies perform well against a wide range of economic backdrops and market environments. Not only are the best healthcare stocks known for their steady growth in a variety of markets, but these businesses can present a tempting buying proposition for long-term investors. If you're looking to add more healthcare stocks to your buy basket this month, here are two no-brainer choices to consider when you do.

  • 15 Most Profitable Small-Cap Stocks Now

    In this article, we will look at the 15 most profitable small-cap stocks now. If you want to explore similar stocks, you can also take a look at 5 Most Profitable Small-Cap Stocks Now. Small-cap stocks can offer investors the potential for higher returns than investing in larger companies. While small-cap stocks may be more […]

  • ChatGPT Mania: 3 Stocks With the Most to Lose

    Artificial intelligence has been a mainstream idea for years, going back to the days of the Terminator movies, where humanity and machines waged war. While ChatGPT and related technology could help some companies, it could hurt others. Disruption is always lurking, and companies like Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), and Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) should watch over their shoulders.

  • Best Stock to Buy: Microsoft Stock vs. Nvidia Stock vs. Meta Stock

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) could all make excellent investments for the long term. However, this video will answer which of these three tech stocks is the best to buy right now.

  • Kroger workers who quit are getting texts and emails from the company asking them to come back

    A tight labor market has bosses doing something they don't generally do: Asking workers who left to please return.