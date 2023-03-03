Do I Have to Report Capital Losses on My Taxes?

Ashley Kilroy
·6 min read
SmartAsset: Do You Have to Report Capital Losses?
SmartAsset: Do You Have to Report Capital Losses?

A long-term capital loss refers to money that you lose on investments held for more than 12 months. The alternative is a short-term capital loss, money lost on investments that you held for less than a year. When you do your taxes, each category of capital loss offsets its equivalent capital gains first. This can have very real consequences when it comes to determining your overall tax liability so it’s important to get right. You may want to consider working with a financial advisor who specializes in tax planning in order to help you make the best overall tax strategy.

What Are Long-Term Capital Losses?

The IRS breaks investment income up into two categories: long-term and short-term. A long-term investment refers to any asset that you held for 12 months or more before selling it. A short-term investment refers to any asset that you held for less than 12 months before selling it. Note that both of these categories only refer to capital gains. Yields, like dividends and interest payments, have their own rules that don’t account for the length of ownership.

When you sell an asset, the result is known as either a capital gain or a capital loss. You collect a capital gain when selling the asset for more than its tax basis, the term for how much you originally paid. For example, if you buy a group of stock shares for $1,000, that purchase price is the stock’s tax basis. If you sell it for $1,500, then, you have a capital gain of $500. Capital gains are your profit on the transaction.

Capital losses work the other way around. If you sell an asset for less than its tax basis, you have taken a loss. For example, if you buy a group of stock shares for $1,000 and sell them for $800, you have a capital loss of $200. You can take a capital loss despite collecting money on the sale because you made less money than you spent.

This creates four basic categories of capital transactions:

  • Long-Term Capital Gains: Your capital gains on any asset held for 12 months or more

  • Long-Term Capital Losses: Your capital losses on any asset held for 12 months or more

  • Short-Term Capital Gains: Your capital gains on any asset held for less than 12 months

  • Short-Term Capital Losses: Your capital losses on any asset held less than 12 months

How Do Long-Term Capital Losses Affect Your Taxes?

long term capital loss
long term capital loss

In general, there are three important elements to understanding long- vs. short-term capital losses. Each has its own benefits that you may want to consider before making your own tax strategy.

1. Losses Offset Gains

First, long-term and short-term capital gains are taxed at different rates. When you sell your investments, any short-term capital gains are taxed at the rate of ordinary income. You end up including those sales alongside salary, wages, contract work and all other forms of taxable income.

Long-term capital gains are taxed at a separate capital gains rate. For investors, it’s almost always better to try and hold assets longer because capital gains tax rates are significantly lower than the rates that you pay on earned income.

You also only pay taxes on your net gains. This means that every year, you calculate your taxes by adding up all of your capital gains for the year, then deducting all of your capital losses. The result is the final amount on which you owe taxes.

For example, say that you had four stock sales over the year:

  • Stock One – Sold for a $500 gain

  • Stock Two – Sold for a $250 gain

  • Stock Three – Sold for a $100 loss

  • Stock Four – Sold for a $300 loss

Your total gains for the year would be $750 (the $500 sale + the $250 sale). Your total losses for the year would be $400 (the $100 loss + the $300 loss). This would leave you with a net gain of $350 (the $750 total gain – the $400 total loss). You would pay taxes on the $350 net gain.

2. Losses Offset Same-Category Losses First

Losses deduct from their same category of gains before applying to any other income. This means that when you calculate your investment taxes each year, you follow three basic steps:

First, calculate your same-category net gains. You add up your total long-term capital gains and deduct your total long-term capital losses. You also add up your total short-term capital gains and deduct your total short-term capital losses.

Second, apply any excess losses across categories. If your long-term capital losses exceed your long-term capital gains, you apply the excess to any remaining short-term capital gains. If your short-term capital losses exceed your short-term capital gains, you apply the excess to any remaining long-term capital gains.

Third, if you have more overall losses than gains, you can roll the remaining losses over.

3. Excess Losses Roll Over

If your total capital losses exceed your gains you are eligible for two more deductions. First, you can deduct up to $3,000 in excess capital losses from your ordinary income each year.

If your combined capital losses exceed both your combined capital gains and the $3,000 deduction cap, you can then roll those losses forward. This means that in future tax years, you can deduct your remaining losses from previous tax years.

For example, say you had net capital gains of $5,000 in this tax year and excess losses of $1,000 last year. You can roll those losses forward and apply them to this year, leaving you with a net taxable capital gain of $4,000 (the $5,000 gain this year – the $1,000 total excess losses last year).

Excess losses are not unique to long-term capital losses. They are the result of your combined long- and short-term losses. However, they’re an important part of the overall system of deductions.

The Bottom Line

long term capital loss
long term capital loss

Long-term capital losses are any losses you take when selling an asset that you have held for 12 months or more. They can offset any long-term capital gains, serving as an effective deduction that reduces your tax bill overall. You may want to consider working with a professional to fully understand how these losses could impact your personal tax situation.

Tips for Tax Planning

  • Losses aren’t fun, but that doesn’t mean you can’t manage them for your benefit. A financial advisor can help you plan out your tax strategy and find ways to benefit from the things that hurt you. If you don’t have a financial advisor, finding one doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s matching tool you can find a financial professional near you to help you plan for and around bear markets, to make sure your losses don’t stay that way, get started now.

  • When it comes to managing capital losses, one of the best strategies out there is tax loss harvesting.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/katleho Seisa, ©iStock.com/Hiraman, ©iStock.com/SolisImages

The post What Are Long-Term Capital Losses? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Energy Stocks Look Golden,’ Says Kevin O’Leary; Here Are 3 Names That Analysts Like

    Everybody knows now, the energy sector was the place to be last year as the segment was an outlier and one of the few to sidestep 2022’s market carnage. Fueled by rising energy prices amidst Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, overall, energy stocks significantly beat the market. For those mourning a missed opportunity, ‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary thinks opportunities in the segment are still abundant. “I love energy. Everybody hates energy… Go where people hate it. Energy is the driving pivot.” O

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    For more than a year now, the markets have been preoccupied by the Fed with the focus squarely on inflation’s trajectory and the central bank’s counter measures of rising interest rates. “With this in mind,” says Larry Adam, Chief Investment Officer at Raymond James, “it is understandable that the market is analyzing every development in these two dynamics within the framework of what it means for the Fed.” However, with the spotlight turned solely on those factors, Adam thinks increasingly prom

  • Why Billionaire Bill Ackman's Top Stock Is a No-Brainer to Buy and Hold

    Bill Ackman started Pershing Square Capital Management in 2004. Since then, he's become famous as an activist investor. He's also become very wealthy. Ackman's net worth is estimated to be around $3.5 billion.

  • Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi banned from Indian stock market

    India's market regulator says they were involved in share price manipulation.

  • Seeking at Least 11% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Do you love dividends? Of course you do — and rightly so! Scholars who study the stock market’s historical performance estimate that over time, the payment (and reinvestment, and compounding) of dividends have contributed anywhere from 30% to 90% of the S&P 500’s total returns. Simply put, if you’re not investing in dividend stocks, you’re doing it wrong. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up two stocks that are offering dividends of at least 11% yield – that’s almost 6x higher the averag

  • Bitcoin, Ether Drop Over 5% in Massive Sell-Off as Market Continues to Digest Silvergate

    Bitcoin plunged to $22,288 and Ether hit $1,563 as crypto took a tumble during the opening hours of East Asia's trading day.

  • Want $1 Million in Retirement? Buy These 2 Stocks in 2023 and Hold for the Next Decade

    Building a $1 million retirement nest egg is the dream of many investors. As you diversify your basket of stocks to work toward this achievement, it's important to select quality businesses across a wide variety of sectors with multiple catalysts to sustain continued returns over a period of years. For example, if you were to invest $200,000 in the stock market right now, promising companies with innovative, industry-leading businesses ripe for future growth could foreseeably compound that investment by 5 times or more in the next decade.

  • Adani Group: Embattled Indian giant strikes $1.87bn US deal

    The investment will be split among four Adani companies including flagship business Adani Enterprises.

  • Home Depot, Lowe's under pressure as housing recovery, lumber prices muddy outlook

    Home improvement retailers are feeling pressure from investors as questions arise about the housing market.

  • Build Your Wealth by Buying and Holding These 2 Dividend Stocks for at Least 20 Years

    When your time horizon for investing is as long as Warren Buffett's, your universe of investable stocks for wealth building is larger than that of most investors. Rather than looking for short-term growth or a great dividend yield today with questionable dividend sustainability in the future, finding businesses that'll keep delivering tortoise-paced returns for 20 years or more ensures that you'll have an abundance of time for your initial investment to steadily compound in value, making you richer in the process. Most stocks don't have the history of consistent performance to justify such a long-term investment, unfortunately.

  • ‘We are heading down’: Leon Cooperman warns that stocks could plunge 22% from here — he’s using these 2 stocks for protection

    For those pining for the year’s early bull run to pick up steam again, take heed. One well-known investing sage thinks that is completely unlikely to happen. Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman thinks the S&P 500 is about to slip by 22% from here while also anticipating the US economy gets dragged down into a recession. “I think QT, Fed tightening, the high price of oil, or maybe a strong dollar — some combination of these four things creates a recession, and the final bottom of the market will

  • Rivian Is Pumping the Brakes on Spending and Production Growth. That's a Green Flag for Investors.

    Investors reacted with disappointment when Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) provided its fourth-quarter 2022 financial and operational update yesterday evening. Rather, it was what the company said about 2023 that spooked investors and sent the stock down. The company is throttling its investment spending and provided an outlook for 2023 vehicle production below Wall Street expectations.

  • This Warren Buffett Stock Could Be the Next Home Depot

    Decades after Home Depot's rise, another home improvement retailer is building a nationwide presence.

  • Pakistani rupee touches record low, bonds fall as IMF talks drag

    ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan's rupee touched a record low and its dollar bonds slumped on Thursday as the country struggles to unlock critical IMF funding, while a bigger-than-expected interest rate hike failed to revive its markets. The country's international bonds fell by more than 3 cents on the dollar. The currency - which has weakened by nearly 20% since the start of the year - has been sliding after delays in a deal between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that parties have been negotiating since early last month.

  • Could an FDA Approval Send This Stock Flying?

    For a small-cap stock, getting approval from the Food and Drug administration (FDA) for a drug can be the game changer that sends its value soaring. One stock investors should be watching closely right now is Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TVTX). At a valuation of only $1.4 billion, it's a modestly sized healthcare company.

  • Tesla Stock Could Take a Big Hit After Investor Day

    Tesla shareholders often react to the news that CEO Elon Musk reveals at its quarterly or annual meetings. The electric vehicle manufacturer's shares often decline after its meetings and today's 2023 investor meeting may yield the same result. Shares of Tesla are down by 1.4% today, but rose by 11.8% during the past month.

  • Warren Buffett Owns 3 FAANG Stocks, but He Especially Loves This One

    This isn't just Buffett's favorite FAANG stock; it's his favorite stock overall outside of Berkshire Hathaway.

  • 3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks: A Smarter Way to Boost Your Retirement Income

    The traditional ways to plan for your retirement may mean income can no longer cover expenses post-employment. But what if there was another option that could provide a steady, reliable source of income in your nest egg years?

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals Why Berkshire Hathaway has an $88 Billion Pile of Cash

    The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch

  • Trump's Shady Media Shell Company Could Lose Its Place on the Stock Market

    Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC), the Donald Trump-backed shell company angling to take the former president’s social media platform Truth Social public, has run into yet more trouble. The corporation has been warned it is in danger of being delisted from the NASDAQ stock exchange.