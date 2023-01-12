Capital murder case of missing Jacksonville teen reset

Jan. 11—The case for Cameron D. Shead, for the capitol murder of Tyress Gipson has been moved again.

The case was originally set to be tried in July 2022, but was moved to Jan. 13, 2023. On Monday the case was reset for February due to illness. Jury selections are set to now begin on Monday, Feb. 13.

On Aug. 22, 2020, Gipson left the home that he shared with his mother, stepfather and sisters, one of whom is his twin, to hang out with some friends and possibly go to to a party. None of Gipson's friends saw him that night and he never went back home. When Gipson didn't come home by the next day his family immediately reported him missing and began searching for him. Gipson has not been found or heard from since the day he went missing.

On Aug. 27, 2020, detectives with the Jacksonville Police Department obtained arrest warrants from 369th District Court Judge Michael Davis for Derrick D. Hicks, Breonna M. Jimenez, Cameron D. Shead, all of Palestine and an unnamed juvenile on the second degree felony charge of aggravated kidnapping. Their bonds were set at $750,000 each.

Shead was indicted by a Cherokee County Grand Jury in December 2020 for capital murder of Gipson.