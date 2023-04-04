New capital murder indictments filed in 2020 double homicide case

Apr. 4—A second indictment has been filed against a suspect charged with capital murder in a double homicide in Commerce three years ago.

Hunt County District Attorney Noble D. Walker Jr. said Jacques Dshawn Smith was still facing the same allegations concerning the Feb. 4, 2020, deaths of Abbaney Matts and her sister Deja on the Texas A&M University-Commerce campus. Smith was indicted by the Hunt County grand jury on the charge in April 2020.

"These are superseding indictments," Walker said, indicating the indictments issued March 24 take the place of the original indictment. "Now we have one for each of the victims in this case."

Walker said the issuance of the new indictments is not expected to delay the start of Smith's trial, currently scheduled for June 5 in the 196th District Court. Walker's office has begun issuing subpoenas for prosecution witnesses to testify during the trial.

Smith's attotney is seeking to have evidence in his case thrown out, claiming his constitutional rights were violated during the investigation into the murders.

Defense counsel Jessica McDonald has also argued Smith is not mentally competent to stand trial.

Smith, 24, has pleaded not guilty and remains in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center. He is being held in lieu of $3 million bond, including $1 million on each of the new indictments.

Smith is also accused of capital murder by Denton police as well as aggravated robbery and evading arrest from Dallas County. He has pleaded not guilty.