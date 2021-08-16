Capital murder suspect extradited from Texas to Decatur

Michael Wetzel, The Decatur Daily, Ala.
·1 min read

Aug. 16—A capital murder defendant in a July 13 shooting has been extradited to Decatur after being detained in Texas 10 days ago, according to Decatur police.

Police spokesperson Irene Cardenas-Martinez said Keondrick Tyrek Boyd, 22, of Decatur, was placed in Morgan County Jail with no bond early Sunday morning.

Boyd is charged with capital murder and first-degree robbery. He is accused of shooting Rodney Maurice Fossett Jr. of Decatur at about 5:50 p.m. along Acadia Drive Southwest. Fossett later died at Huntsville Hospital from injuries caused by multiple gunshot wounds, according to court records.

Boyd was detained in Tarrant County near Fort Worth, Texas, on Aug. 6 on a felony fugitive charge.

A preliminary hearing has been set for Boyd on Aug. 30 at 9 a.m. in Morgan County District Court.

mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442. Twitter @DD_Wetzel.

