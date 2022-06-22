Capital murder suspect returned to Lee County

Jun. 21—TUPELO — A week after he was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Texas, a Tupelo man charged with capital murder is back in Lee County.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said deputies left Monday heading to Dallas and returned Tuesday afternoon around 2:30 with Peyton Bogan, 21.

"He waived extradition the afternoon he was arrested," Johnson said. "It took a while to get the paperwork completed and to schedule the transport. Once we picked him up, it was a straight drive back. We sent two deputies so they could split up the driving."

Since Bogan was arrested on a capias that specified he would be held without bond on the capital murder charge, there will be no initial appearance in justice court. His next court appearance will be when he is formally arraigned in Lee County Circuit Court.

U.S. Marshals arrested Bogan at a boarding house in Dallas, Texas, on the morning of June 14. He is the sixth person charged with capital murder in the December 2021 death of Justin Mayfield, 39, who was shot and killed inside his County Road 746 Plantersville home during an armed robbery.

Authorities have described the crime as "very organized, calculated and well-planned."

Deputies responded to Mayfield's residence south of Plantersville around 2 p.m. on Dec. 22, 2021, after someone called 911 to say "an accident, shooting or incident" took place. The responding deputies found an adult male with numerous gunshot wounds in the bathroom of the house. He was lying in the bathtub and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Officials believe the suspects' intention may have been to rob a drug house. There were still large amounts of cash and narcotics left at the scene when deputies arrived.

About six weeks after the crime, authorities made the first three arrests — Christopher Clayton, 21, of Fulton; Shanery D. Hampton, 29, of Macon; and Gavin Jeffers, 28, of West Point. In mid-March, authorities arrested Anthony Dixon, 32, of Guntown; and Dartonio Pinson, 31, of Shannon.

Johnson has said there is at least one more person who will likely be charged.

At the time of his arrest, Bogan was free on a $500,000 bond for a December 2019 armed robbery of a Pontotoc convenience store. Three masked men entered the East Side Quick Stop. Owner Omar Fadhel was shot in the leg and head, but survived and managed to call 911. Bogan, who listed a Haven Acres Tupelo address at the time, was charged with armed robbery and attempted murder.

