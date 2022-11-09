Capital murder suspect on run since April captured

Nov. 8—TUPELO — A man charged with capital murder and on the run for the last 7 months was found hiding in a closet Monday inside his grandmother's West Point house.

During an initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Jay Weir ordered Nijel Valdez Hall, 24, of Tupelo, held without bond. Hall, who listed a Nelle Street address when he was booked into the Lee County Jail Monday, Nov. 7 at 4:59 p.m. is accused of killing Raybric Mims, 21, of Tupelo.

According to testimony from Tupelo Police detective Wes Kloac, police were dispatched to Hodges Drive in West Tupelo on April 8 around 10 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived at the residence just off Walsh Road, they found an adult male dead in the yard with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green later identified the victim as Mims.

"It appeared to be a drug deal gone bad," Kloac said. "The victim was missing several items from his body, including a large amount of cash, a firearm and there were pills scattered everywhere."

The evidence pointing to Hall as the suspect included a video of Hall admitting he shot Mims.

Tupelo police issued an arrest warrant for Hall within three days after the shooting. Members of the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force and the ATF have been attempting to locate him ever since.

"He was located (Monday) afternoon in West Point at his grandmother's house," Kloac said. "He was found hiding under a pile of blankets in a closet."

While talking with police, Hall reportedly admitted he shot Mims several times. The autopsy showed the victim was shot five times, the detective said.

Noting that Hall has been on the run since the spring, Tupelo prosecutor Richard Babb said Hall was a flight risk and asked he be held without bond.

Judge Weir bond him over to the grand jury and denied bond.

