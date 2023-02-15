Capital murder suspects wanted for shooting Lewisville pawn shop owner, police say

The Lewisville Police Department said it is looking for three suspects wanted for fatally shooting a pawn shop owner Tuesday morning.

All three suspects are wanted for capital murder because the shooting happened during the commission of an armed robbery, police said.

At about 9:30 a.m. three men, all dressed in black hoodies and blue jeans, jumped out of a red, late model Ford Escape SUV, rushed into the pawn shop located at 962 S. Mill St., and confronted the owner, according to a news release.

One suspect shot the store owner in the chest. All three suspects left the scene in the red SUV and headed south on Mill Street toward I-35 East.

The store owner was taken to Medical City Lewisville hospital, where he later died. His name is not being released at this time.

Detectives are working on providing more details about the suspects and the getaway vehicle.

If anyone has any information on these suspects, they are asked to call the Lewisville Police Department Tip Line at 972-219-8477. Information also can be submitted anonymously by texting “TipLPD” to 847411, or can be submitted to Denton County Crime Stoppers on dentoncountycrimestoppers.com, and through its “P3 Tips” mobile phone app.