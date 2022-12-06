Capital murder trial in 2020 death reset

Dec. 6—It will be at least six more months before a Royse City woman faces trial on a charge of capital murder.

Lauren Brooke Bohme of Royse City has been indicted in connection with the death of a Greenville teenager in September 2020 and has pleaded not guilty. Jury selection was scheduled in the 196th District Court starting Monday.

But court officials said Monday afternoon the trial was reset until June 5, 2023. Bohme, 20, faces a charge of capital murder involving the death of Ismael Rincon, 15, of Greenville.

A separate defendant, Damien Christian Osborn, 20, of Rockwall, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder involving Rincon's death. He has also pleaded not guilty on a separate charge of aggravated assault. Osborn is scheduled for trial in August 2023.

Both Osborn's and Bohme's indictments allege they caused the death of a John Doe, identified as Rincon by the Greenville Police Department, on Sept. 30, 2020, by stabbing him with a knife while committing or attempting to commit burglary of a habitation. The aggravated assault charge against Osborn alleged he used a motor vehicle as a deadly weapon to strike a female victim on the same day that Ricon was killed.

Greenville police were dispatched at about 12:15 a.m. on the day in question to a reported aggravated assault in the 4200 block of King Street in Greenville. Rincon was hospitalized due to his injuries and was reported to have died on the night of Nov. 23, 2020.

Prosecutors have waived the death penalty should Bohme be convicted. Bohme faces an automatic sentence of life in prison without parole if found guilty of capital murder. Bohme remains in custody in the Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of $1 million bond on the capital murder charge.

Osborn also remains in custody at the jail, being held in lieu of $750,000 bond on the murder charge and $250,000 bond on the aggravated assault count.