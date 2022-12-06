Capital murder trial opens with emotional testimony

Dec. 6—Family and friends of a Decatur man fatally shot during an alleged robbery at his Southwest Decatur home openly wept during the first day of testimony Monday in a capital murder trial at the Morgan County Courthouse when state witnesses showed images of the bullet-riddled victim lying in a pool of blood.

Zachary Bernard Williams, 33, of Hartselle, is on trial for capital murder in the Feb. 25, 2019, slaying of Michael Irvin Jr., 30, who lived in the 1600 block of Marion Street Southwest.

Some of Irvin's family and friends left the courtroom in tears as the prosecution's witnesses showed police bodycam images and video of the victim.

In opening arguments, Morgan County Assistant District Attorney Paul Matthews told the jury of nine men and seven women that Williams and Ulysses Ke'Andre Wilkerson, 22, of Decatur, kicked in Irvin's front door intending to rob him of cash he had in his house. Wilkerson is being tried separately.

"Michael Irvin resisted at some point, and (Williams) shot him over, over and over," Matthews said. Testimony showed the victim had four bullets retrieved from his arm, face and chest.

"(The suspects) fled and remained at large for more than one month," he said. "Zachary Bernard Williams entered unlawfully into the dwelling occupied as the home of Michael Irvin Jr. in the act of committing a theft of an undetermined amount of currency."

One of Williams' defense attorneys, Robert Tuten, told jurors that evidence won't show beyond a reasonable doubt his client committed the crime.

An audio recording of a call to Morgan County 911 in the early morning hours of Feb. 25, 2019, from the victim's longtime girlfriend and mother of two of his children, Leslie Huaracha, was played for the jury with her screaming and crying that Irvin needed immediate medical treatment.

When police arrived, Irvin was lifeless on his back on the floor of the laundry room. The couple's two children were in their bedrooms, unharmed.

At the scene, Huaracha begged authorities to take Irvin for medical care. "Why is he still on the floor? He needs to be in the hospital," the bodycam showed her screaming.

According to testimony Monday, the victim was involved in gambling, and drugs were found in his home. Investigators found at least four weapons and multiple cellphones in his house.

Huaracha, Irvin's girlfriend of 13 years, tearfully testified that when she returned home from a party at a club along Central Parkway about 3 a.m. she found the front door open, lights on in the house and a large vase knocked over in the living room.

"I knew immediately something wasn't right," she said. "I saw Michael on the floor. I ran toward him and tried to wake him. I couldn't wake him up. I called 911 and his mother and then I tried CPR on him until police came."

When Tuten asked Huaracha about cash found in the house, she testified, "That was just him. Michael liked to have money around." She said he was not a drug dealer and to her knowledge did not use drugs.

Irvin's partner in a truck-leasing business since 2018, Derrick Parker of Decatur, testified that Irvin kept some of the business's cash at his house. "I did not know about drugs with Dooney," Parker said, using Irvin's nickname. "He liked to gamble ... . He loaned people money."

Timothy Hutchings, a crime scene technician with the Decatur Police Department at the time of Irvin's death, testified there were at least 10 shell casings around the body. He said marijuana, narcotics, a large amount of cash and a money-counting machine were found in the house. Hutchings showed nearly 200 photos of the crime scene including images of three pistols and a rifle in the house.

He said the murder weapon has not been recovered and DNA and fingerprints didn't match Williams.

Dressed in blue slacks and a colorful shirt, Williams took notes and showed almost no emotion during the opening day testimony.

Court records show more than 60 witnesses could testify during the case.

Circuit Judge Charles Elliott told jurors today's testimonies will begin at 9:15 a.m.

