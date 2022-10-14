Capital murder trial postponed again

Oct. 14—Herald-Banner Staff

For the second time this year, a capital murder trial in connection with a double homicide in February 2020 has been rescheduled.

The postponement of the case involving Jacques Dshawn Smith of Rowlett was not totally unexpected; it was one of two Hunt County capital murder trials that had been set for the same day.

Smith is under indictment on a charge of capital murder in connection with the Feb. 4, 2020 deaths of Abbaney Matts and her sister Deja on the Texas A&M University-Commerce campus.

Smith has pleaded not guilty.

During a June 13 hearing in the 196th District Court, jury selection, which had been scheduled for Sept. 19, was reset for Dec. 5.

However, another pending Hunt County capital murder case, which involves two defendants from Rockwall County, had already been scheduled for that day.

Smith's trial is now scheduled for February 20, 2023.

A motion to suppress hearing has also been set for Jan. 6, 2023. As of Monday morning, the motion had not been filed and was unavailable for examination.

Smith, 23, remains in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of $2 million bond.

Smith is also accused of capital murder by Denton police as well as aggravated robbery and evading arrest from Dallas County.

Smith was reported to be the ex-boyfriend of Abbaney Matts.

In a separate case, Denton police allege that Smith and two other Rowlett residents, Jalin Hargrove and Earnest Rogers, committed capital murder in connection with the death of Steven Daniels on Dec. 31, 2019.

The Hunt County district courts are dealing with a backlog of murder cases that developed during 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.