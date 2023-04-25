Capital murder trial starts Tuesday

Apr. 24—By Kim Smith

Odessa American

An Ector County jury will begin hearing testimony Tuesday in the capital murder trial of an Odessa woman accused of killing her adoptive daughter nearly three years ago.

According to Ector County District Court records, Jaylin Schwarz, 8, died on Aug. 29, 2020 after being forced to jump on a trampoline for hours without rest or water.

Ashley Schwarz, 37, and Daniel Schwarz, 47, were indicted on one count each of capital murder and two counts of injury to a child in connection with Jaylin's death.

The State of Texas named the couple permanent managing conservators for Jaylin and her younger sister, Jayde, in November 2017 after their mother, Alysha Perkins, relinquished her parental rights earlier that year, court records show.

Jury selection began for Ashley Schwarz, who is represented by Scott Layh, Monday. Daniel Schwarz, who is represented by Michael McLeaish, will be tried separately.

Court records indicate prosecutors Carmen Villalobos and William Prasher intend to present evidence the couple regularly punished Jaylin and Jayde in abusive ways. The girls were often forced to jump on the trampoline without punishment and because they weren't allowed in the house, they resorted to drinking water from dog bowls, court documents indicate.

The prosecutors allege other common punishments included carrying three and five-pound dumbbells up and down a hallway, picking up dog feces and insulation without gloves, sleeping on the floor without blankets and pillows and eating jalapenos without water.

The prosecutors intend to present evidence the pair denied food to the girls, shaved Jaylin's hair as punishment, intentionally dropped dumbbells on the girls' feet and used wooden paddles on their butts and heads to "wake up their brains."

The state's witness list is comprised primarily of Odessa Police and Fire personnel, but Jayde is also on the list.

Ashley Schwarz was released from the Ector County jail April 30, 2021, after posting $600,000 in bonds. Her husband, was released Aug. 13, 2021, after posting the same amount.