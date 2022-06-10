In capital murder trial, Tarrant prosecutors avoid pathologist with a thorny history

The physician described to jurors the path cut by the bullet that split inside the brain of a Fort Worth police officer.

She testified that Garrett Hull died as a result of the gunshot wound and noted that the projectile fractured his skull.

And when on Thursday an attorney for Timothy Huff, whose capital murder trial in the officer’s death in 2018 is underway, suggested that an organ assessment was incomplete because Hull’s kidneys and liver were donated and not examined as part of an autopsy, the doctor said that those parts of Hull’s body were inconsequential in his death.

However, Dr. Tasha Greenberg, who was promoted last month to the chief deputy post at the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, did not perform Hull’s autopsy.

Rather, she reviewed and concurred with the conclusions in a report prepared by Dr. Marc Krouse, the forensic pathologist who did.

Krouse’s work has become a sticky wicket in homicide prosecutions since his departure in April 2021 from the medical examiner’s office. A Huff attorney objected to Greenberg’s testimony, citing her indirect role in the Hull autopsy. Judge George Gallagher, in Tarrant County’s 396th District Court, permitted her to offer an expert assessment.

Krouse is Greenberg’s predecessor as the office’s No. 2 physician. He has testified in at least one other case, in U.S. District Court, since his departure, but prosecutors in the Huff case appeared to prefer to offer the testimony of a colleague.

Jurors in the Huff trial heard that Krouse was no longer at the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, but not of allegations that Krouse committed professional blunders that led to the expiration without renewal of his Tarrant County employment contract.

The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office was appointed to look at some of Krouse’s cases.

The death that began a review involved the killing of 19-year-old Alfredo Olivares, whose body was exhumed because Krouse missed a bullet during the autopsy.

Story continues

A second autopsy revealed several “major and minor” problems with the first, according to a summary of an audit of Krouse’s cases.

In total, 41 of Krouse’s autopsies were examined, and about 50 mistakes were found in 27. In most cases, the mistakes did not change the assignment of the cause or the manner of death.

Hull was shot dead during a robbery investigation in September 2018 while he and other officers were surveilling three men they suspected in 10 robberies targeting people inside businesses and one house in Fort Worth.

“Every single victim in every single case was Hispanic,” George Graham, then a Fort Worth Police Department robbery detective, testified.

Some of the victims described a suspect as dressing or presenting in a feminine manner or as if he was gay. The suspect wore tight leggings that stopped at the calf. The description, Graham testified, sounded like Huff.

On the night of Sept. 13, 2018, Huff, Dacion Steptoe and Samuel Mayfield robbed people at a bar, Los Vaqueros on Biddison Street, at gunpoint, prosecutors allege. As the suspects ran from the area, Steptoe shot Hull. Another officer shot Steptoe dead. A trial date for Mayfield, who also was indicted on capital murder in Hull’s killing, has not been set.

During opening statements on Monday, prosecutor Lloyd Whelchel said that while Huff may not have pulled the trigger, he is guilty of capital murder because he should have anticipated the possibility that someone would be killed during the robberies.

Huff’s attorneys, William Harris and Patrick Curran, argue that Huff may not have been involved in the earlier robberies, and witness descriptions of the suspects varied in each of the crimes.

On Sept. 13, a police team planned surveillance of the suspects.

Huff ran from the bar and police arrested him in the back yard of a house nearby. Mayfield was arrested in a parking garage.

Also Thursday, an FBI special agent testified that cellphone, Google and Facebook data showed that Huff appeared to be close to many of the robbery scenes.

The agent, Mark Sedwick, assigned to the agency’s Cellular Analysis Survey Team, said that devices associated with Huff utilized towers that have coverage areas that include the crime scenes at about the times when the robberies occurred.

A cellphone number connected to Huff was often in communication with phones linked to Steptoe and Mayfield, Sedwick testified.