Capital One data breach: What's the cost of data hacks for customers and businesses?

When it comes to keeping our personal information secure, it's hard for consumers not to fear the worst.

Just a week after the credit reporting agency Equifax agreed to pony up to $700 million to settle a 2017 security breach that exposed the personal data of 147 million people came Monday’s revelation that a Seattle software engineer and former Amazon Web Services employee allegedly hacked into a Capital One server, putting at risk the data of more than 100 million people in the U.S. and Canada.

It is the largest bank hack ever, consumer watchdog group U.S. PIRG says.

This very likely isn’t the end of it, either.

It's looking likely that CapOne was only one of many organizations whose data was obtained by the defendant in this case. CapOne may be the only one that is public so far though. — briankrebs (@briankrebs) July 30, 2019

According to IBM, data breaches have collectively leaked more than 11.7 billion records during the past three years alone.

And investment bank UBS says the number of cybersecurity incidents is increasing by 20% to 30% per year.

The troubling aftershock is that most consumers should assume that some combination of their addresses, Social Security numbers, financial accounts and other records have been exposed, if not on the open internet, then on the encrypted Dark Web.

“You don’t always know how the bad guys got your info,” says CreditCards.com industry analyst Ted Rossman. “I would just assume as a consumer that my info is out there.”

(For what it is worth, Capital One claims that no credit card account numbers or log-in credentials were compromised during its own breach, and over 99% of Social Security numbers were not compromised. And though the hack apparently was related to a vulnerability in a Capital One web application firewall running on an Amazon cloud server, Amazon says its cloud servers were not compromised in any way.)

The sheer scale of the breach also means, of course, that the potential damage isn’t contained, like, say, a bank robbery that happened decades ago would have been.

According to the 2019 Identity Fraud Study from the Javelin Strategy & Research firm, last year showed mixed success for consumers, with an overall fraud incidence rate that fell notably from 2017, ultimately affecting 2 million fewer victims. But the Javelin study also pointed to a resurgence of higher-impact fraud types, which cast a shadow over the progress made in fighting card fraud.

What these latest ruptures reveal is the obvious reality of just how super-glued to digital we have become, and the potential risks associated with that.

It's not even remotely possible to put the digital genie back in the bottle. Virtually all of us do our banking and investing in cyberspace, and if we haven’t quite given up on cash completely, we appear to be on the way. We not only shop online, but even at stores we typically pay with credit and debit cards and are increasingly using smartphones and smartwatches to complete those transactions. Even our physical wallets would appear to be on borrowed time.

Is the technological innovation and convenience worth the headaches caused by constant data breaches?

Wendi Whitmore, the director of IBM X-Force Threat Intelligence, points to a Harris Poll in which 75% of consumers said they wouldn’t do business with a company that cannot protect their data. But "ultimately consumers still end up doing business with companies post-breach despite this sentiment.” she says