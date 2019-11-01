Is Capital One down? A technical glitch prevents some customers from accessing their paychecks

Capital One suffered a technical issue Friday, preventing some of its customers from accessing their accounts and direct deposits.

Capital One suffered a technical issue Friday, preventing some of its customers from accessing their accounts and direct deposits, the company tweeted Friday morning.

The glitch potentially threatens to restrict some customers from accessing their latest paychecks. The credit card issuer said on Twitter it "is experiencing a technical issue impacting customer money movement, including direct deposits, and the ability for some customers to access accounts. We are actively working to resolve the issue and restore all services."

Capital One, which also experienced an unexpected outage Sunday on its website and app, said customers "will not be responsible for any fees associated with this issue," the company told USA Today in a statement.

This marks the latest headwind for Capital One after it disclosed a data breach over the summer. In July, the company said that a hacker accessed personal information from roughly 106 million of its card customers and applicants. Most of the accessed data included information from customers and small businesses that applied for Capital One credit cards between 2005 and early 2019, the bank said.

"While I am grateful that the perpetrator has been caught, I am deeply sorry for what has happened," Richard Fairbank, chairman and chief executive at Capital One, said in a press release in July. "I sincerely apologize for the understandable worry this incident must be causing those affected and I am committed to making it right."

Last week, the company reported weaker-than-expected profits for the third quarter due to several one-time charges from the data breach and a new credit card partnership with Walmart.

Capital One isn't alone in experience technical glitches. Other banks have experienced similar issues in recent years. Chase Bank temporarily experienced a nationwide outage in July that affected some transactions. Back in February, Wells Fargo had an outage that prevented some customers from using its ATMs, mobile and online banking services.

