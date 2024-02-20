Capital One to buy Discover, California storms trigger flood warnings, a climactic Daytona 500

Good morning. Hope you enjoyed Presidents’ Day! What were you up to? Tell us all about it. (And let us know your feedback on the new Yodel too.) Now, on to the news.

Capital One plans to buy Discover

Capital One bank has agreed to acquire credit card issuer Discover Financial Services in a $35.3 billion deal that will create the largest U.S. credit card company by loan volume.

Why they’re merging: The deal would allow Capital One to tap into Discover’s global payments network, while making Discover more competitive with Visa and Mastercard. [Bloomberg]

What it means: The deal, which is likely to face scrutiny over how it will affect consumers, could be approved by regulators by early 2025. Cardholders likely won’t see major changes until then. [Reuters]

🏎️ Daytona 500 pileup

William Byron won the Daytona 500, the NASCAR Cup season opener, after a massive 22-car crash took out much of his competition with less than nine laps to go. [Yahoo Sports]

⛈️ California storms

Heavy rainfall and strong winds are projected to continue in Southern California due to an atmospheric river. Four counties, including Los Angeles, are under flash flood warnings. [USA Today]

🌍 U.N. ceasefire vote

The U.N. Security Council has scheduled a vote brought by several Arab nations to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. The U.S. is expected to veto the measure as it continues negotiations between Israel and Hamas. [AP]

👟 New exercise study

A new study found that women who exercised regularly had a 24% lower risk of death from any cause while men had a 15% lower risk, suggesting men may need to exercise more for similar benefits. [Yahoo Life]

🎬 BAFTAs for ‘Oppenheimer’

Christopher Nolan’s film Oppenheimer took home seven awards at the BAFTAs, including Best Picture and Best Director. The movie remains a favorite heading into next month's Oscars. [The Wrap]

📺 The final season of The Good Doctor premieres at 10 p.m. ET on ABC. Here’s why it’s ending now. [Deadline]

🏒 In the NHL, the Blue Jackets and the Kings play at 10:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+. [Columbus Dispatch]

In 1998, 15-year-old American Tara Lipinski became the youngest woman to win the ladies’ individual figure skating event in Winter Olympics history in Nagano, Japan. [AP]

...about car insurance rate hikes

Yahoo Finance editor Molly Moorhead breaks down what the team’s reporting revealed about skyrocketing car insurance prices.

Lily: How much have car insurance rates increased?

Molly: Rates have surged more than 20% since January 2023. That’s the biggest annual jump in nearly 40 years.

Lily: What's causing the price hike?

Molly: A pileup of factors: Experts told our reporter that cars have become more expensive to fix, and more people are getting into accidents. Plus, more severe weather means costlier claims.

Lily: What can I do to lower my premium?

Molly: Besides more obvious tips like keeping a clean driving record, experts told us that raising your credit score and enrolling in telematics can also help.

After a first grader named Levi was sad because he didn’t have a pair of PJs for his class’s Pajama Day, school bus driver Larry Farrish Jr. bought and delivered him two pairs. Levi said he did a “happy cry” when he got them. [Today]

