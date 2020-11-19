The Capital One Venture Rewards offers flexibility for any traveler

Commitment-phobe? The Capital One Venture Rewards credit card lets you earn points based on where you want to go, not where you want to stay.

Some travel credit cards reward your journey, netting you bonus miles dependent on picking a particular airline, rental car company, or hotel brand. But the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card is all about the destination.

We’ve chosen the Venture Rewards card as one of the most valuable travel rewards cards you can find—especially for racking up points from your hotel stays. It’s the ideal hotel rewards card for those of us who balk at joining any one program, like Marriott Bonvoy or Radisson Rewards. Those programs, while rewarding for the dedicated traveler, will only honor stays within their brand, potentially leaving you with limited options if you want to explore a place that doesn’t have a lot of hotels available.

For even more flexibility, Capital One’s “Purchase Eraser” makes using your miles for travel expenses dead simple, even when you decide to do so after-the-fact. With Capital One Venture Rewards, you can pick your vacation destination based on where you want to go, not where you want to stay.

Annual fee: $95

Regular APR: 17.24% to 24.49%

Points: 2x miles

Foreign transaction fees: None

Sign-up bonus: New cardholders who spend $20,000 on purchases in the first 12 months after account opening will earn 100,000 bonus miles. If you don't meet that threshold, you can still earn 50,000 miles after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening.

Who should get the Capital One Venture Rewards Card?

You should have an excellent credit score—say, mid-700s or above—to be approved for the Capital One Venture Rewards card. As long as you’ve taken care to establish a strong credit history, with a track record of on-time payments, applying should be a cakewalk.

What points can you get with the Capital One Venture Rewards?

Double or nothing—that’s the Venture Rewards way. Capital One’s 2x miles policy means you’ll earn two Venture Miles for every dollar you spend. By the gas pump, at the movie theater, in the supermarket, or even on a train, your rewards for spending will always be twice as nice. And these miles don’t expire, either. As long as you keep your account open, your rewards will be there for you to use.

Capital One makes it a breeze to redeem your Venture miles no matter how you earn them. You can transfer miles to partner airlines, including leading international carriers like Emirates and Singapore Air, and to domestic carriers like JetBlue, too. Cardholders have praised Capital One for simplifying the mile transfer process. Essentially, Capital One lets you decide when and where to transfer your miles based on your preferred itinerary. Sometimes you can find a better deal by directly moving your points to the partner airline; other times, you’ll get more value by booking the flight directly through Capital One’s travel portal.

What perks can you get with the Capital One Venture Rewards?

Next time you fly: Keep your shoes on your feet, your laptop in your bag, your belt on your body. And your $100 application fee in your wallet. Capital One’s up-to-$100 voucher for TSA PreCheck and Global Entry applications makes joining America’s expedited airport security club a no-brainer.

The Venture Rewards card further eases common travel woes with a solid lineup of traveler-focused credit card perks. You’ll shoulder no foreign transaction fees, unlock valuable travelers’ insurance, get extended rental car damage coverage, and have access to a 24-7 travel help desk with the card. All of these are classic traveler credit card fare, but it's important to note that Capital One offers them too.

Our favorite feature, though, is Capital One’s “Purchase Eraser.” This nifty perk allows you to be reimbursed for any recent travel expenses with your hard-earned Venture miles. Booked a $500 hotel stay three weeks ago? Wipe that expense away with 50,000 miles. Paid for a $100 seat upgrade on your flight two months back? 10,000 miles makes it all disappear. You can even earn back part of the balance if you don’t have enough miles to cover the whole thing. The best part? It's super easy to use this perk—just press a few buttons in the Capital One app, and your purchase is covered.

What else should you know about the Capital One Venture Rewards?

It’s easy to earn miles quickly, especially with Venture Rewards’ hefty sign-up bonus of 50,000 miles. You’ll get this travel windfall the moment you spend $3,000 on purchases in your first three months. This shouldn’t be much of a problem for the prolific travelers among us.

Capital One also announced a limited time offer that ups the welcome bonus ante. New cardholders who spend $20,000 on purchases within the first 12 month of opening their accounts can earn 100,000 bonus miles. And remember, these miles won't expire for the life of your account, so you can redeem them once we all start safely traveling again.

Capital One Venture Rewards card’s little brother, the Capital One VentureOne shares a lot of similar perks, though with no annual fee.

What drawbacks does the Capital One Venture Rewards have?

The Capital One Venture Rewards Card doesn’t have an introductory APR rate. Not many premium travel cards do, though, so you won’t be missing much.

Pay off that balance. On time, every time, all the time. You’ll be charged $39 for late payments if you don’t.

How does the Capital One Venture Rewards rate in our rankings?

We’ve already named the Capital One Venture Rewards as a top pick for hotel-goers. Read our previous writeup for more info on that front, and on other competing cards in the category.

So, should you get the Capital One Venture Rewards Card?

This is a great card for hotel-goers or fliers hesitant to commit to any one loyalty program.

But the Venture Rewards card is a solid all-around travel card, too. With a hefty sign-up bonus, double-miles on all purchases, easily transferable points to a handful of partners, TSA reCheck vouchers, and Capital One’s signature purchase eraser, this card will take you far.

