The Capital One Venture Rewards offers flexibility for any traveler

Danny Nelson, Reviewed
·7 min read
Commitment-phobe? The Capital One Venture Rewards credit card lets you earn points based on where you want to go, not where you want to stay.
Commitment-phobe? The Capital One Venture Rewards credit card lets you earn points based on where you want to go, not where you want to stay.

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you sign up for a credit card after clicking one of our links, we may earn a small fee for referring you. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA TODAY's newsroom and any business incentives.

Some travel credit cards reward your journey, netting you bonus miles dependent on picking a particular airline, rental car company, or hotel brand. But the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card is all about the destination.

We’ve chosen the Venture Rewards card as one of the most valuable travel rewards cards you can find—especially for racking up points from your hotel stays. It’s the ideal hotel rewards card for those of us who balk at joining any one program, like Marriott Bonvoy or Radisson Rewards. Those programs, while rewarding for the dedicated traveler, will only honor stays within their brand, potentially leaving you with limited options if you want to explore a place that doesn’t have a lot of hotels available.

For even more flexibility, Capital One’s “Purchase Eraser” makes using your miles for travel expenses dead simple, even when you decide to do so after-the-fact. With Capital One Venture Rewards, you can pick your vacation destination based on where you want to go, not where you want to stay.

Learn more about the Capital One Venture Rewards card

Everything you need to know about the Capital One Venture Rewards

Capital One Venture Rewards
Capital One Venture Rewards

  • Annual fee: $95

  • Regular APR: 17.24% to 24.49%

  • Points: 2x miles

  • Foreign transaction fees: None

  • Sign-up bonus: New cardholders who spend $20,000 on purchases in the first 12 months after account opening will earn 100,000 bonus miles. If you don't meet that threshold, you can still earn 50,000 miles after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first three months after account opening.

Who should get the Capital One Venture Rewards Card?

You should have an excellent credit score—say, mid-700s or above—to be approved for the Capital One Venture Rewards card. As long as you’ve taken care to establish a strong credit history, with a track record of on-time payments, applying should be a cakewalk.

What points can you get with the Capital One Venture Rewards?

Double or nothing—that’s the Venture Rewards way. Capital One’s 2x miles policy means you’ll earn two Venture Miles for every dollar you spend. By the gas pump, at the movie theater, in the supermarket, or even on a train, your rewards for spending will always be twice as nice. And these miles don’t expire, either. As long as you keep your account open, your rewards will be there for you to use.

More: Learn more about the Capital One Venture Rewards card

Capital One makes it a breeze to redeem your Venture miles no matter how you earn them. You can transfer miles to partner airlines, including leading international carriers like Emirates and Singapore Air, and to domestic carriers like JetBlue, too. Cardholders have praised Capital One for simplifying the mile transfer process. Essentially, Capital One lets you decide when and where to transfer your miles based on your preferred itinerary. Sometimes you can find a better deal by directly moving your points to the partner airline; other times, you’ll get more value by booking the flight directly through Capital One’s travel portal.

What perks can you get with the Capital One Venture Rewards?

Next time you fly: Keep your shoes on your feet, your laptop in your bag, your belt on your body. And your $100 application fee in your wallet. Capital One’s up-to-$100 voucher for TSA PreCheck and Global Entry applications makes joining America’s expedited airport security club a no-brainer.

The Venture Rewards card further eases common travel woes with a solid lineup of traveler-focused credit card perks. You’ll shoulder no foreign transaction fees, unlock valuable travelers’ insurance, get extended rental car damage coverage, and have access to a 24-7 travel help desk with the card. All of these are classic traveler credit card fare, but it's important to note that Capital One offers them too.

Our favorite feature, though, is Capital One’s “Purchase Eraser.” This nifty perk allows you to be reimbursed for any recent travel expenses with your hard-earned Venture miles. Booked a $500 hotel stay three weeks ago? Wipe that expense away with 50,000 miles. Paid for a $100 seat upgrade on your flight two months back? 10,000 miles makes it all disappear. You can even earn back part of the balance if you don’t have enough miles to cover the whole thing. The best part? It's super easy to use this perk—just press a few buttons in the Capital One app, and your purchase is covered.

What else should you know about the Capital One Venture Rewards?

It’s easy to earn miles quickly, especially with Venture Rewards’ hefty sign-up bonus of 50,000 miles. You’ll get this travel windfall the moment you spend $3,000 on purchases in your first three months. This shouldn’t be much of a problem for the prolific travelers among us.

Capital One also announced a limited time offer that ups the welcome bonus ante. New cardholders who spend $20,000 on purchases within the first 12 month of opening their accounts can earn 100,000 bonus miles. And remember, these miles won't expire for the life of your account, so you can redeem them once we all start safely traveling again.

Capital One Venture Rewards card’s little brother, the Capital One VentureOne shares a lot of similar perks, though with no annual fee.

What drawbacks does the Capital One Venture Rewards have?

The Capital One Venture Rewards Card doesn’t have an introductory APR rate. Not many premium travel cards do, though, so you won’t be missing much.

Pay off that balance. On time, every time, all the time. You’ll be charged $39 for late payments if you don’t.

How does the Capital One Venture Rewards rate in our rankings?

We’ve already named the Capital One Venture Rewards as a top pick for hotel-goers. Read our previous writeup for more info on that front, and on other competing cards in the category.

So, should you get the Capital One Venture Rewards Card?

This is a great card for hotel-goers or fliers hesitant to commit to any one loyalty program.

But the Venture Rewards card is a solid all-around travel card, too. With a hefty sign-up bonus, double-miles on all purchases, easily transferable points to a handful of partners, TSA reCheck vouchers, and Capital One’s signature purchase eraser, this card will take you far.

Learn more about the Capital One Venture Rewards card

Please note: The offers mentioned above are subject to change at any time and some may no longer be available.

Reviewed has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Reviewed and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers.

Other top credit card options

Things to know about all credit cards

  • APR rates and credit limits vary based on your individual credit. Credit limits and interest rates for each card are determined based on each cardholder's personal situation, so we did not take that information into account when evaluating these cards. One thing to remember is that if you pay your card off in full every month, you will not be charged interest.

  • Banks have final say on who they accept for a credit card. Card issuers decide who they will approve using criteria including, but not always limited to, an individual's credit score when evaluating each applicant.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest, deals, product reviews, and more.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed.com: Capital One Venture Rewards review: Flexible points for any trip

Latest Stories

  • Biden says the Trump White House won't give him COVID stockpile information. Here it is.

    President-elect Joe Biden blasted the Trump administration Wednesday for refusing to share information needed to help his incoming team battle the coronavirus pandemic, including information on supplies in the national stockpile.

  • China's first stealth jet looks an awful lot like the US's first stealth fighter — here's how the J-20 and the F-22 stack up

    Conventional wisdom says China's J-20 can't beat the F-22 head-to-head. But the J-20, and China's stealth program overall, is still maturing.

  • Indian police say 4 suspected rebels killed in Kashmir

    Four suspected militants were killed and two Indian police officers were wounded Thursday in a gunfight in Indian-controlled Kashmir, police said. Police Inspector-General Mukesh Singh told reporters that the shooting erupted on the outskirts of the city of Jammu and lasted three hours. Police said suspected rebels in a truck fired at a checkpoint on the main highway linking Jammu and Srinagar.

  • The 7 Best Airbnbs in Austin, Texas

    From a vintage trailer to a lush 1950s bungalow, AD has you covered &nbsp;Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Taiwan grounds F-16 fighter fleet after jet disappears during a nighttime training mission

    Taiwan has grounded all of its F-16 fighter jets for safety checks as rescuers continue to search for one that went missing during a training exercise, authorities said Wednesday. The decision removes around 150 planes from Taiwan's skies, leaving the democratic island relying on an even more limited fleet to warn off Chinese jets that have been buzzing it at an unprecedented rate in recent months. The air force said a single-seat F-16 flown by a 44-year-old pilot disappeared from radar at an altitude of some 6,000 feet (1,800 metres) two minutes after taking off from Hualien air base in eastern Taiwan on Tuesday night. The disappearance comes less than three weeks after a pilot was killed when his F-5E fighter jet crashed into the sea during training, prompting a similar grounding. "The rescue mission is our top priority now. The air force has grounded all F-16s for checks and I've instructed an investigation into the cause of the incident," President Tsai Ing-wen told reporters. Taiwan lives under the constant threat of invasion by China, which views the island as its own territory and has vowed to seize it one day, by force if necessary.

  • 'Squad' member Rashida Tlaib is not sorry: 'I'm not the problem. The institution is.'

    Rep. Rashida Tlaib expects the incoming Biden administration to do right by progressives for aligning behind the Democratic nominee, who shares few of their imperatives but is, of course, vastly preferable to them than Trump.

  • Sweaty Rudy Giuliani suffers hair malfunction in latest bizarre press conference

    Trump’s personal lawyer was trying to drum up interest in tales of election rigging – but viewers were drawn to the drama on his headOn 7 November, the day the presidential election was called for Joe Biden, former New York mayor turned Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani addressed the media at a landscaping company between a sex shop and a crematorium on Philadelphia’s industrial fringe.For two weeks, as the Trump campaign continued to claim without evidence that the election had been stolen, America wondered if Giuliani could possibly ever top that.On Thursday, he gave it a damned good try.A day after his claims of massive voter fraud fell flat in a Pennsylvania court room, Giuliani staged another press conference, this time in slightly more salubrious surrounds, at Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington DC. But it did not go well.First, while claiming Republican poll observers had been kept too far away from ballot counters in Philadelphia, a key Trump claim in a vital state which like others fell to Biden, Giuliani attempted to recite a scene from My Cousin Vinny, an Oscar-winning comedy from 1992.“Did you all watch My Cousin Vinny? You know the movie? It’s one of my favorite law movies, because he comes from Brooklyn,” he said.Giuliani, who also comes from Brooklyn, tried to sum up a key plot point from Jonathan Lynn’s film, in which Joe Pesci’s personal injury lawyer, hitherto out of his depth in a murder trial, manages to discredit a key witness by proving her vision to be impaired.“And when the nice lady said she saw …” Giuliani said, switching into a very rough approximation of Pesci’s Brooklyn accent. “And then he says to her, ‘How many fingers do I … How many fingers do I got up? And she says three. Oh, she was too far away to see it was only two.“These people [the poll observers] were further away than My Cousin Vinny was from the witness. They couldn’t see a thing,” he added, apparently drawing a line between the movie scene and claims about the problems faced by poll observers in Philadelphia.So far, so predictably surreal. But things got stickier.As Giuliani sweated in front of journalists, streaks of what appeared to be dark hair dye began to run down his face. The internet noticed, of course, and jokes and ridicule spread.Worse still for the Trump campaign, the audio feed from the press conference suddenly included unknown persons asking “Can they hear us on the stream?” and discussing “Rudy’s hair dye dripping down his face”.Eventually, the feed was taken down. But Giuliani is nothing if not a trooper for Trump. After mopping back the tarry rivulets, he raised his voice to make his point to the reporters in the room.“I don’t know what you need to wake you up, to do your job and inform the American people, whether you like it or not, of the things they need to know!” he said. “This is real! It’s not made up! There’s nobody here who engages in fantasies.”After the former mayor stood back, continuing to mop his forehead, Trump lawyer Sidney Powell took over the offensive.She claimed to have identified “massive influence of communist money through Venezuela, Cuba and likely China in the interference with our elections here in the United States”.By that point, the unsubstantiated claim barely seemed bizarre.

  • Factbox: U.S. Representative Dan Newhouse latest lawmaker to test positive for coronavirus

    "I began to feel a little run down yesterday, so I took a COVID-19 test," Newhouse, 65, a Republican from the state of Washington, wrote Wednesday on Twitter. "Last night, the results came back positive for the virus," Newhouse wrote.

  • Alabama man arrested in 1995 slaying after calling police

    The days without an arrest turned into months and then years after someone killed Christopher Alvin Dailey in 1995. Then the phone rang at the Decatur Police Department. Johnny Dwight Whited called investigators saying he wanted to confess to the slaying, authorities said Thursday.

  • Photos Show California Gov. Newsom Flouting Coronavirus Precautions at Upscale Napa Restaurant

    Newly released photos appear to show California Governor Gavin Newsom and his wife in an unmasked group eating shoulder-to-shoulder indoors at a birthday party earlier this month.FOX 11 Los Angeles obtained photos from a 50th birthday party for Jason Kinney, a longtime lobbyist and Newsom adviser, at French Laundry on November 6, taken by a witness who told the outlet the group was so loud that open sliding glass doors near where they were seated had to be closed.> EXCLUSIVE: We've obtained photos of Governor Gavin Newsom at the Napa dinner party he's in hot water over. The photos call into question just how outdoors the dinner was. A witness who took photos tells us his group was so loud, the sliding doors had to be closed. 10pm on @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/gtOVEwa864> > -- Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 18, 2020On Monday, Newsom apologized for attending the party saying he made a “bad mistake.”“I should have stood up and … drove back to my house…The spirit of what I’m preaching all the time was contradicted,” he said. “ I need to preach and practice, not just preach.”Newsom said that he wanted to “own” his mistake because he was concerned his actions might undermine the message of caution he had sent to residents. The governor instituted new coronavirus restrictions this week, closing indoor dining across much of the state and urging residents to avoid large Thanksgiving gatherings."I’m doing my best every single day in trying to model better behavior,” he said.A spokesman for Kinney defended the gathering, telling FOX 11 that the seating at the upscale restaurant north of San Francisco was considered outdoors. “The guests and the restaurant followed all applicable state and county public health guidance," the spokesperson said. "The guests specifically required outdoor seating. And that’s outdoor seating, as confirmed and provided by the restaurant.”  The backlash comes as daily coronavirus cases in the state have doubled in the last 10 days, "the fastest increase California has seen since the beginning of this pandemic," Newsom said Monday. The state surpassed 1 million coronavirus cases last week.

  • Trump appoints speechwriter fired for attending conference with white nationalists to commission that preserves Holocaust memorials

    Darren Beattie, a former speechwriter fired from the White House in 2018 for attending a conference at which white supremacists were also present, has been appointed to a commission tasked with preserving Holocaust-related sites across Europe.

  • Litman: Why doesn't Biden sue to get the transition going? Wouldn't be prudent

    A lawsuit might result in a loss that would only legitimate Trump's appalling hijack of the government.

  • Iraq, Saudi Arabia reopen key border crossing after decades

    Iraq and Saudi Arabia have reopened the main border crossing for trade between the two nations after three decades of closure, Iraq's border authority said on Wednesday. The Arar crossing was shuttered in 1990s, following Iraq's invasion of Kuwait after which Riyadh cut all ties with Iraq. The crossing remained closed, reflecting the unease in Baghdad-Riyadh ties with successive governments.

  • Chuck Grassley, Senate's oldest Republican and third in line to president, tests positive for coronavirus

    The 87-year-old senator chairs the Senate Finance Committee and is the president pro tempore of the Senate, making him third in line for the presidency.

  • Will Trump and Fox News turn from allies to enemies?

    Is the nation's most influential news network primed to be added to President Trump's long list of adversaries?

  • Progressive groups warn Biden that giving White House roles to anyone with Google ties, including its former CEO Eric Schmidt, would 'alienate' the nation

    The 14 progressive groups told Biden they "want to ensure that the internet isn't dominated by a handful of corporations," such as Google.

  • House Democrats back Pelosi for another term as speaker

    Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives voted on Wednesday to keep House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in her job for another two years, despite the party losing seats to Republicans in the Nov. 3 election. The full House still must vote for speaker in early January, when Republicans will put up their own candidate for the job, but are likely to lose since they will be in the minority in the 435-seat chamber. As speaker, Pelosi, 80, sets the agenda in the House and is second in line for the presidency should there be a vacancy.

  • President-elect Joe Biden approaches 80 million votes

    President-elect Joe Biden's winning tally is approaching a record 80 million votes as Democratic bastions continue to count ballots and the 2020 election cracks turnout records.

  • WHO warns of deadly second wave of virus across Middle East

    As winter nears and coronavirus cases surge across the Middle East, the regional director for the World Health Organization said Thursday that the only way to avoid mass deaths is for countries to quickly tighten restrictions and enforce preventative measures. In a press briefing from Cairo, Ahmed al-Mandhari, director of WHO’s eastern Mediterranean region, which comprises most of the Middle East, expressed concern that countries in the area were lowering their guard after tough lockdowns imposed earlier this year. More than 60% of all new infections in the past week were reported from Iran, Jordan and Morocco, he said.

  • Fact check: Amy Coney Barrett ruled that police did not knowingly violate Black teen's rights

    Text appearing next to Barrett's face on an Instagram post makes a serious claim, which we've rated false.