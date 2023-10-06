Capital One's diversity, flexibility leads it to No. 2 for large companies in Top Workplaces

Capital One Financial is regarded as one of the 10 largest banks in the country and serves over 100 million customers through its mission to “change banking for good.”

The company’s efforts to build an inclusive work environment, help the communities of employees and customers thrive, and address key societal issues have landed it in second place in the large company category in Delaware Online/The News Journal’s Top Workplaces competition for 2023. It was in third place in 2021 and 2022.

The company emphasizes employee development by providing opportunities for growth and offering benefits like tuition assistance and mental health services.

“I love working at an organization that truly promotes diversity and inclusion and empowers me to improve myself every day,” an employee said.

“They provide the tools to allow you to advance, whether it is for use with Capital One or even outside of Capital One. As long as you are motivated to move forward, you are given the chance to succeed,” read a submission.

“Capital One’s values, mission and people have always been amazing. It is an honor to be part of a company that is strategically bold yet continues to hold true to its values, mission and doing the right thing,” said an employee.

This is Capital One’s 13th Top Workplaces ranking, and this history of employee satisfaction and support is further proven by the flexible scheduling highlighted by employees.

“If I ever run into an issue with scheduling, they are flexible and understanding ... but the WFH and PTO provided causes zero callouts on my part and I love that,” an employee said.

“I am a homeschool mom of three and a full-time student on top of having a full-time job. I appreciate the fact that I can easily flex my schedule so that I can have the work/life balance I need,” said a submission.

Another employee adds, “I am able to be flexible with work/home balance and be present for my growing children. This time is precious, and I know I am blessed to feel secure in my employment.”

Joe Westcott, vice president of operations at Capital One, emphasizes the company’s implementation of values.

“Since our founding, Capital One has been a great place to work because of our people, our culture, and the way we care for our customers and communities. We are so grateful for the work of our associates to make Capital One a Top Workplace in Delaware."

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Capital One ranks as second for large companies in Top Workplaces