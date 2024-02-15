Capital outlay bill heads to House as senators reiterate worries about unfinished projects

Feb. 14—New sewer lines and government buildings, water plant improvements and road projects are part of this year's $1.4 billion capital outlay package, which is heading now to the full House.

Senate Bill 275 passed the Senate on Wednesday morning, along with a second bill authorizing extensions on funding approved in recent years for projects that have since been delayed.

The lengthy list of more than 1,400 new projects this year includes about $406 million for state agencies, judicial and higher education projects, and about $526 million for local government projects, according to Sen. Nancy Rodriguez, D-Santa Fe, who sponsored the measure.

Funding for capital outlay mainly comes from the general fund, though some also comes from short-term severance tax bonds and other state funds.

The $350 million in short-term severance tax bonds this year will fund about $323 million worth of road projects and about $30 million in tribal projects, Rodriguez said.

While state senators moved both measures along, several lawmakers reiterated concerns about the size of the backlog, which is tying up about $5 billion.

"It's time for us to reform capital outlay," said Sen. George Muñoz, D-Gallup. "We can't look like we're not getting anything accomplished in New Mexico."

Muñoz, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, said he "will not entertain" a reauthorization bill next year.

Sen. Crystal Brantley, R-Elephant Butte, said she will refuse to sign reauthorization forms for requests from her own district.

"That's kind of difficult for a politician in an election year," she said. "... When we allocate the money, they have a responsibility to spend the money."

Sen. Jerry Ortiz y Pino, D-Albuquerque, disagreed.

"Those projects apparently were badly needed so we put money into them," he said. "To say no more reauthorization, I think, would be a mistake."

The measure was expected to head to the House of Representatives on Wednesday evening.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.