The stock of Capital Product Partners LP (NAS:CPLP, 30-year Financials) is estimated to be modestly undervalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $11.64 per share and the market cap of $216.8 million, Capital Product Partners LP stock gives every indication of being modestly undervalued. GF Value for Capital Product Partners LP is shown in the chart below.





Because Capital Product Partners LP is relatively undervalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be higher than its business growth, which averaged 5.5% over the past five years.

Companies with poor financial strength offer investors a high risk of permanent capital loss. To avoid permanent capital loss, an investor must do their research and review a company's financial strength before deciding to purchase shares. Both the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage of a company are a great way to to understand its financial strength. Capital Product Partners LP has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.13, which which ranks worse than 74% of the companies in Transportation industry. The overall financial strength of Capital Product Partners LP is 4 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of Capital Product Partners LP is poor. This is the debt and cash of Capital Product Partners LP over the past years:

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. Capital Product Partners LP has been profitable 7 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $140.9 million and earnings of $1.6 a share. Its operating margin is 33.54%, which ranks better than 94% of the companies in Transportation industry. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of Capital Product Partners LP at 5 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Capital Product Partners LP over the past years:

Growth is probably one of the most important factors in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus' research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long-term performance of a company's stock. If a company's business is growing, the company usually creates value for its shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. Likewise, if a company's revenue and earnings are declining, the value of the company will decrease. Capital Product Partners LP's 3-year average revenue growth rate is in the middle range of the companies in Transportation industry. Capital Product Partners LP's 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 6.3%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in Transportation industry.

Another method of determining the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital to the weighted average cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. When the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it implies the company is creating value for shareholders. For the past 12 months, Capital Product Partners LP's return on invested capital is 5.98, and its cost of capital is 6.07. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Capital Product Partners LP is shown below:

Overall, The stock of Capital Product Partners LP (NAS:CPLP, 30-year Financials) appears to be modestly undervalued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in Transportation industry. To learn more about Capital Product Partners LP stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

