Capital punishment: How Biden's taxes hit the richest, but skip the suburban base

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Benjy Sarlin
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON — President Biden is proposing trillions in new taxes, crafting a precise hike that would affect the most wealthy investors but not the kind of educated upper middle class suburban voters who abandoned the Republican Party and helped push Democrats to recent victories.

Biden’s plans include raising the corporate tax rate to 28 percent, changing how corporate earnings are taxed at home and abroad to boost revenue, requiring heirs to multi-million dollar fortunes to pay taxes on inherited stocks and nearly doubling the capital gains tax, but only for high earners, by treating it like regular income. Plus he wants to boost IRS funding to increase audits on the same groups.

Just as notable is who his taxes leave out. Upper middle class, even elite, professionals who earn their income through salaries are largely untouched. As Biden put it in his speech: “We’re going to reward work, not just wealth.”

These taxpayers showed a willingness to support Democrats in 2018 and 2020 as the party made major gains with college educated voters in metro areas, who also served as a powerful source of donors.

“President Biden is really protecting the coastal professional class that helped elect him,” Brian Riedl, a former aide to Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, and now a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute, said. “Those in the $200,000 to $400,000 range are going to come out ahead as winners in the redistribution from millionaires.”

Biden has pledged not to raise taxes on incomes below $400,000, which is an increase from former President Obama’s who set a $250,000 threshold for raising taxes. Even Biden's call to raise the top marginal income tax rate to 39.6 percent (where it stood in 2017) is modest compared to other proposals.

Biden's capital gains tax increase would only take effect for people who make over $1 million per year in total income. Many households with six-figure incomes could even see a tax cut from expanded child care deductions in the Covid-19 bill that Biden wants to make permanent.

The Biden tax plan reflects the prevailing progressive view on how inequality is driven: The ultra-rich are invested in the stock market, which rises faster than workers' salaries, the profits made off the market are subject to lower taxes than the rate on wages, and many of those gains are never taxed at all because their children inherit their stocks and the prices reset.

Between 1978 and 2018, the top 0.1 percent of Americans went from holding 7 percent of the nation’s wealth to 18 percent, according to research by UC-Berkeley economists Gabriel Zucman and Emmanuel Saez. At the same time, the median American’s wealth still hasn’t recovered from the Great Recession, and wages took years to bounce back.

“Because of the dramatic increase in income and wealth concentration, there is substantial tax revenue that can be collected just by increasing taxes on the 1 percent,” Zucman told NBC News.

Republican critics argue Democrats are hiding the true costs of higher taxes.

Some percentage of corporate taxes are passed down to labor in the form of reduced wages and benefits — the nonpartisan Tax Policy Center pegs labor’s share at 20 percent, and other estimates are higher — and taxes on investments could drive down 401(k) values or discourage new startups if they go too far.

In the official Republican response to Biden's joint address to Congress Wednesday, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C. decried the plans as “the biggest job-killing tax hikes in a generation.”

So far, though, Democrats see an opportunity to go on offense politically, egged on by multiple surveys showing that increased taxes on corporations and the rich are popular.

Celinda Lake, a Democratic pollster, said framing new taxes on the rich and business as making them pay their “fair share,” a phrase Biden used in his speech, appeals especially well with voters.

She noted that progressive political groups ran advertising to counter Republican attacks that Biden would raise taxes, typically by highlighting his $400,000 pledge

“We tested this,” Lake said. “The upscale professionals in the suburbs are less concerned that their taxes will go up than blue-collar people are. They worry about who will pay for it.”

Democrats also benefit from the relative unpopularity of the Trump tax cuts, whose benefits were concentrated towards the top. While the 2017 Republican law cut taxes for all income groups on average, most Americans didn’t notice a difference in their returns, giving Democrats a chance to pitch their plan as a corrective.

Democrats are not in complete agreement, however, about taxes that affect households in some high-cost areas like the Northeast.

Lawmakers are divided on whether to bring back a deduction for state and local taxes, known as SALT, that was capped by the 2017 tax law. The White House, backed by progressives like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., is so far refusing requests to eliminate the SALT cap.

Democratic supporters of keeping the cap say its removal would only help the rich, while those who want it limited argue it affects upper middle class taxpayers in expensive housing markets and hurts their local budgets. Only 9 percent of taxpayers would benefit from the change, per one estimate, but that includes the doctors, lawyers and computer engineers in blue metro areas Biden has so far spared.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden says he was not briefed in advance about search warrants executed at Giuliani's home, office

    Biden sat down for an exclusive interview with TODAY show co-anchor Craig Melvin at the White House on Thursday morning.

  • Oil Climbs to Six-Week High With Demand Optimism Spurring Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose to a six-week high as signs of strengthening demand from the U.S. to China stoked optimism that key markets are turning a corner in their recovery from the pandemic.U.S. benchmark crude futures surged as much as 2.5% on Thursday to the highest intraday level since March 15, before easing alongside U.S. equities off session highs. New York City aims to fully reopen July 1, while U.K. road fuel sales are nearing last year’s summer levels. Consumption may also get a boost when China breaks for an extended holiday on Saturday, with mobility expected to climb to a record.“Oil has a lot of tailwinds here,” said Bob Yawger, head of the futures division at Mizuho Securities. “With the rebound here in the U.S., Europe starting to pick up and strength in China, we’re going to have the three largest economies on a ripper.”Oil prices were coiled in a narrow trading range in recent weeks amid concerns that the resurgent pandemic in countries such as India, Brazil and Japan may delay a return to normal demand worldwide. India has been hit particularly hard by a second wave that’s pummeled fuel consumption, prompting some refiners there to consider boosting exports in a bid to avoid deep cuts to crude processing.But commodities across the board have gained in recent sessions as countries at the forefront of the global economic rebound revive interest in assets that will gain from further reopening efforts and inflation. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday strengthened its assessment on the U.S. economy and reaffirmed aggressive policy support.At the same time, U.S. jobless claims fell last week to another fresh pandemic-era low, providing the latest sign that the job market in the world’s largest oil-consuming country is on the mend.“Demand will be zooming back in the U.S. as the economy opens up further,” said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities strategist at SEB AB. “There will be weakness in India. But it is highly visible for OPEC+ and they can react at next meeting if necessary.”The market recovery is flowing through to big oil companies. Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s profit rose more than expected in the first quarter, while Total SE also had a strong start to the year. U.S. refiners have been inching up production ahead of the summer driving season. PBF Energy said it expects to run at higher rates in the second quarter, pointing to U.S. gasoline consumption already at 95% of normal levels and higher overall fuel demand.See also: Big Oil Revives Pre-Pandemic Levels of Cash Flow and ProfitHigher daily U.S. airport foot traffic and airlines adding more flights are point to a summer travel season that may be “significantly more robust” than is being priced in, Bank of America Global Research said in a report.“Taken together, we believe these signals affirm that an eventual recovery in demand is a question of ‘when’ not ‘if,’ with risks that the pace may be quickening even versus very bullish GDP growth estimates,” analysts including Doug Leggate and Kalei Akamine wrote.Still, Covid-19 hotspots do pose some short-term risks to a sustained price rally and are starting to show in gauges of market health. The structure of the Middle Eastern Dubai benchmark flipped into a slight contango on Thursday, an indication that market tightness may be easing. Differentials for U.S. sour crudes fell to their weakest in at least two weeks on weaker demand from Indian refiners.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Trump reveals he’s ‘100% thinking about running again’ in 2024 and hints at possible running mate

    Ex-president gives clearest indication yet he plans to run for White House again

  • Gretchen Whitmer kidnap suspects now charged with ‘weapons of mass destruction’ plot

    A federal grand jury added new charges against the three men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, including plans to destroy a bridge

  • United States’ standing in world higher under Joe Biden than Donald Trump, poll shows

    Except in China

  • Feds had ‘contingency plan’ to arrest Derek Chauvin in court if jury acquitted him, report says

    Justice Department reportedly plan to indict former police officer on charges of civil rights violations

  • Trump bizarrely says Democrats were ‘choking’ on their masks at Biden’s Joint Session address

    Nancy Pelosi’s mask was ‘biggest mask’, says former president

  • Lauren Boebert shakes her head at Biden’s calls for gun reform and is called out for using phone (cloned)

    ‘Will Joe Biden start his gun control crusade by investigating Hunter?’ she tweeted

  • Millionaire Mitt Romney refuses to applaud Biden’s plans for taxing rich and raising minimum wage

    Senator from Utah reportedly worth $250m after career at private equity firm Bain Capital

  • Jill Biden wears same dress for joint address that she wore at inauguration

    First lady wore navy version of embroidered Gabriela Hearst dress

  • Guests flock to Dutch cafe terraces as lockdown eases

    Lisa Gerritsen and Eva Diks were the first guests in six months to be served at Cafe Le Journal on The Neude square in the Dutch city of Utrecht on Wednesday. The Netherlands on Wednesday became the latest European country to begin cautiously relaxing its lockdown even as infection rates and intensive care occupancy remain stubbornly high. The Dutch follow Italy, Greece, France and other European nations in moving to reopen society and edge away from economically crippling lockdowns in the coming weeks.

  • Bank of America Stadium switching from natural grass to artificial turf

    The Panthers will no long play their home games on a grass field.

  • Nearly 1,000 people died in police incidents between George Floyd’s killing and Derek Chauvin’s conviction

    New data from Mapping Police Violence reveals that 979 people died in the US following police encounters since George Floyd was murdered in May 2020.

  • Harris and Pelosi make history at Biden’s joint address to Congress as president says ‘it’s about time’

    ‘Madame Speaker, Madame Vice President. No president has ever said those words from this podium’

  • Biden declares US ‘needs to prove democracy still works’ after worst attack ‘since Civil War’

    Biden presses Congress into action and tells Americans that that US ‘is on the move again’

  • Sumo wrestler dies one month after concussion

    Hibikiryu's death has sparked a discussion around the treatment of sumo wrestlers and their safety.

  • Nicola Sturgeon urges voters in UK elections to punish Boris Johnson over 'stench of sleaze'

    Nicola Sturgeon has urged voters in elections across the UK next week to punish Boris Johnson over the "stench of sleaze" around the UK Government as she tried to use the furore to bolster her campaign. The First Minister said people voting in elections for the Scottish and Welsh parliaments, English local authorities, the London Assembly and mayors in 12 parts of England should show the Tories "they are not untouchable". She told a Channel 4 Scottish leaders' debate that the Conservatives were "acting as if the rules only apply to other people and that they and their wealthy friends can act with impunity". But Ms Sturgeon was forced to defend a series of sex scandals and controversies in her own party, including the Alex Salmond affair and Derek Mackay, who was forced to resign as Finance Secretary on the eve of the Scottish Budget over lewd messages he sent a schoolboy. She also came under fire over her plan to stage a second independence referendum by the end of 2023, while Scotland is recovering from the pandemic, amid claims that this would distract her from helping the economy, NHS and education systems get back on their feet.

  • Biden speech: How long was his joint address to Congress and how does it compare to previous years?

    Only 200 members of Congress were invited to president’s first address to the joint session of Congress

  • Biden speech – live: President to say US must turn ‘peril into possibility’ in joint address to Congress

    Follow the latest updates below

  • On racial and criminal justice, Biden has shown some promise, but little progress

    President should use executive authority to curb transfer of military equipment to police, stop minimum sentencing and protect unarmed Black men.