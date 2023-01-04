CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (SGX:C38U) On An Uptrend: Could Fundamentals Be Driving The Stock?

Most readers would already know that CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust's (SGX:C38U) stock increased by 3.1% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust is:

8.2% = S$1.2b ÷ S$14b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every SGD1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of SGD0.08.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust's Earnings Growth And 8.2% ROE

When you first look at it, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust's ROE doesn't look that attractive. However, given that the company's ROE is similar to the average industry ROE of 7.0%, we may spare it some thought. On the other hand, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust reported a moderate 9.7% net income growth over the past five years. Considering the moderately low ROE, it is quite possible that there might be some other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 5.9% in the same period, which is great to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is C38U fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has a high three-year median payout ratio of 78%. This means that it has only 22% of its income left to reinvest into its business. However, it's not unusual to see a REIT with such a high payout ratio mainly due to statutory requirements. Despite this, the company's earnings grew moderately as we saw above.

Moreover, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 98% over the next three years. Accordingly, the expected increase in the payout ratio explains the expected decline in the company's ROE to 5.4%, over the same period.

Conclusion

On the whole, we do feel that CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has some positive attributes. That is, quite an impressive growth in earnings. However, the low profit retention means that the company's earnings growth could have been higher, had it been reinvesting a higher portion of its profits. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

