Do CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust's (SGX:C38U) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (SGX:C38U). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

View our latest analysis for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust

How Fast Is CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Even with very modest growth rates, a company will usually do well if it improves earnings per share (EPS) year after year. So it's easy to see why many investors focus in on EPS growth. It's good to see that CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust's EPS has grown from S$0.15 to S$0.18 over twelve months. There's little doubt shareholders would be happy with that 16% gain.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 26% to S$1.3b. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Story continues

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

It's nice to see that there have been no reports of any insiders selling shares in CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust in the previous 12 months. Add in the fact that Swee-Lian Teo, the Independent Chairman of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust Management Limited of the company, paid S$27k for shares at around S$2.28 each. It seems that at least one insider is prepared to show the market there is potential within CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust.

Should You Add CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust To Your Watchlist?

One important encouraging feature of CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust is that it is growing profits. It's not easy for business to grow EPS, but CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust has shown the strengths to do just that. The cherry on top is that we have an insider buying shares. A further encouragement to keep an eye on this stock. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 4 warning signs for CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust (2 make us uncomfortable!) that you should be aware of.

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here