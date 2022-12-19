CapitaLand Malaysia Trust (KLSE:CLMT) most popular amongst private companies who own 39% of the shares, institutions hold 28%

If you want to know who really controls CapitaLand Malaysia Trust (KLSE:CLMT), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private companies with 39% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Meanwhile, institutions make up 28% of the company’s shareholders. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of CapitaLand Malaysia Trust.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About CapitaLand Malaysia Trust?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

CapitaLand Malaysia Trust already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of CapitaLand Malaysia Trust, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

CapitaLand Malaysia Trust is not owned by hedge funds. Our data shows that Bartley Investments Pte. Ltd. is the largest shareholder with 39% of shares outstanding. With 17% and 14% of the shares outstanding respectively, Permodalan Nasional Berhad and Employees Provident Fund of Malaysia are the second and third largest shareholders.

To make our study more interesting, we found that the top 2 shareholders have a majority ownership in the company, meaning that they are powerful enough to influence the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of CapitaLand Malaysia Trust

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own some shares in CapitaLand Malaysia Trust. In their own names, insiders own RM12m worth of stock in the RM1.2b company. This shows at least some alignment. You can click here to see if those insiders have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 15% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over CapitaLand Malaysia Trust. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 39%, of the company's shares. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for CapitaLand Malaysia Trust (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

