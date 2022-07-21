Capitaland, Link REIT Are Vying for $3 Billion Singapore Malls

Vinicy Chan and Elffie Chew
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Capitaland Integrated Commercial Trust and Link Real Estate Investment Trust are among bidders vying for NTUC Enterprise Co-operative Ltd.’s S$4 billion ($2.9 billion) portfolio of shopping malls in Singapore, people with knowledge of the matter said.

Most Read from Bloomberg

CICT is sounding out sources of financing for the prospective transaction, while Hong Kong’s Link REIT is working with an adviser on a potential bid, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.

The assets are also drawing interest from other players in Singapore including Frasers Property Ltd., the people said. Non-binding bids are due by the end of this month, they added.

Mercatus Co-operative Ltd., a unit of NTUC that holds the properties, is working with a financial adviser on the potential sale, Bloomberg News reported last month. The company later confirmed it’s conducting a strategic review of some of its real estate assets. Mercatus manages assets worth more than S$10 billion in Singapore and Sydney and is one of the largest mall owners by floor space in the city-state, according to its website.

Mercatus owns and runs the AMK Hub, Jurong Point and Swing By @ Thomson Plaza, and co-owns NEX. The company also has strata-titled assets within retail malls and at sites in various locations across Singapore, and One Marina Boulevard, a 31-story office building.

Deliberations are ongoing and the companies could decide not to proceed with offers, the people said. CICT regularly holds discussions with other parties and evaluate possible opportunities, its representative said in response to a Bloomberg News query, adding the company will make appropriate announcements should there be any material developments. Representatives for Frasers Property, Link REIT and Mercatus declined to comment.

(Updates with more details of Mercatus’s portfolio in fourth paragraph. Earlier versions were corrected to remove reference to Far East Organization as an interested party and Capitaland’s name.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks open mostly lower after ECB hikes rates, investors assess corporate earnings

    U.S. stocks opened on Thursday after the European Central Bank raised interest rates by 50 basis points, or half a percentage point, and investors assessed a stream of corporate earnings results. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 125 points, or 0.4%, while the S&P 500 declined 0.2%. The Nasdaq Composite edged down 0.1% after opening with a small gain.

  • Mexico concerned by Chinese retailer Shein's use of a Mayan design

    Mexico has asked Chinese fast fashion company Shein to explain its use of cultural elements from the Mayan indigenous community in the design of one of its garments. The Culture Ministry said some details of Shein's "Fan-Trim Top with Floral Print" were similar to a traditional huipil embroidery made in 2017 by an artisanal clothing brand from southeastern Mexico. Shein, a fast growing online store that has considered a New York listing, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Domino’s Pizza misses on Q2 earnings as same-store sales decline

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Domino’s Pizza.

  • Biden Tests Positive for Covid, Has Mild Symptoms, White House Says

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday and is experiencing mild symptoms, according to a White House statement.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Ford Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV InvestmentKissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaPutin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart as Clock Ticks DownBiden, 79, has begun ta

  • Italy Political Crisis Adds Pressure on ECB as Bond Rout Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Italian bonds and stocks dropped after Mario Draghi resigned as the country’s prime minister, setting the stage for snap elections and threatening to unleash a fresh phase of turmoil for the nation’s debt. Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Ford Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV InvestmentKissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaPutin Sig

  • AT&T Stock Slumps As Cash Flow Guidance Offsets Q2 Earnings Beat

    "We're expanding our customer base at an accelerated pace across our twin engines of growth - 5G and fiber," said CEO John Stankey

  • Freeport-McMoRan misses on profit and revenue amid a 'precipitous' fall in copper prices

    Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. slipped 0.1% in premarket trading, after the copper and gold miner reported second-quarter profit and revenue that missed expectations, concerns over the global economy, higher U.S. interest rates and a strong U.S. dollar led to a "precipitous decline" in copper prices. Net income dropped to $840 million, or 57 cents a share, from $1.08 billion, or 73 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of 58 cents misse

  • China Regulator Vows to Ensure Stalled Home Builds Are Completed

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s banking regulator vowed to ensure developers complete construction for pre-sold homes, an attempt to alleviate homebuyer concern as more people threaten to boycott mortgage payments. Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Ford Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV InvestmentKissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaPutin Signals Gas Pipeli

  • President Biden announces plans to invest $2.3 billion into climate change solutions

    President Joe Biden plans to fund $2.3. billion in climate change initiatives that includes heating and cooling for low-income families.

  • More companies slow hiring, Chinese regulators fine Didi, HSBC installs Communist Party committee

    Notable business headlines include companies like Lyft, Ford, and Microsoft joining the list of companies that will begin hiring slowdowns, Chinese regulators fining DiDi Global $1.2 billion, and HSBC installing a communist part committee within its IB unit.

  • California pension fund reports $29-billion loss, first since Great Recession, amid market turmoil

    The fund's investments in stocks dropped more than 13% last fiscal year, while fixed-income investments, such as bonds, dropped by 14.5%.

  • Heat Wave Sends Natural-Gas Prices Soaring

    Natural-gas futures have jumped 48% this month—including 10% on Wednesday—to $8.007 per million British thermal units. Falling commodity prices have been encouraging hopes that inflation has peaked, but the heat wave, which has enveloped nearly the entire country and is forecast to linger possibly into August, threatens to send prices for key raw materials climbing anew. Coal, like gas, is in high demand from power producers struggling to generate enough electricity to run air conditioners.

  • Alcoa Jumps After Quarterly Profit, Sales Top Analyst Estimates

    (Bloomberg) -- Alcoa Corp. reported better-than-anticipated earnings that highlighted how the top US aluminum producer is weathering a recent downturn in sentiment for the lightweight industrial metal.Most Read from BloombergAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaFord Plans Up to 8,000 Job Cuts to Help Fund EV InvestmentPutin Signals Gas Pipeline Wi

  • Zipmex pauses withdrawals “until further notice” [updated]

    Update: In a statement sent to TechCrunch, Zipmex said it has enabled withdrawals from its trade wallet and "are actively working to resume trading." Zipmex is not the only crypto exchange that has run into difficulties amid a global sell off in crypto markets.

  • Exclusive: Citi, Raiffeisen, other foreign banks seek staff in Russia as they struggle to exit

    Russian divisions of foreign banks, such as Citi and Raiffeisen Bank International, have started looking for staff this month after Russian authorities moved to block them exiting the country, industry sources and a recruiting company said. Russia's move to send tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 prompted Western banks in Moscow to remove foreign nationals from senior positions and study ways to exit the Russian market. But escalating sanctions have restricted their options, industry sources said.

  • China Housing Woes Drag Junk Bond Market to Brink of Record Lows

    (Bloomberg) -- The housing woes in China are hitting every corner of the industry, with distress signs once again flashing in debt markets.Most Read from BloombergThese Are the World’s Most (and Least) Powerful Passports in 2022Kissinger Warns Biden Against Endless Confrontation With ChinaAmericans Who Can’t Afford Homes Are Moving to Europe InsteadPutin Signals Gas Pipeline Will Restart as Clock Ticks DownPrices of high-yield dollar notes are just a whisker away from a record low seen four mont

  • JPMorgan and Other Big Banks Are Suspending Stock Buybacks. Investors Aren’t Happy.

    The six largest U.S. banks repurchased just $5.1 billion of stock in the period, down from $17.5 billion in the first quarter and a high of $28 billion in the third quarter of last year, according to Barclays analyst Jason Goldberg. JPMorgan Chase (ticker: JPM) and Citigroup (C) told investors in the past week that they will pause their buybacks to build capital. The other four giants are Bank of America (BAC), Goldman Sachs Group (GS), Morgan Stanley (MS), and Wells Fargo (WFC).

  • When Will This Warren Buffett Stock Start Repurchasing Shares Again?

    Buying back stock is a great way for companies to boost shareholder value and is one characteristic that Buffett looks for.