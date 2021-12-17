Capitol attack insurrectionists flock to fundraising websites to raise defense funds

Ed Pilkington
Photograph: Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images
Trump supporters and members of far-right extremist groups who took part in the violent insurrection at the US Capitol on 6 January are raising hundreds of thousands of dollars from online crowdfunding sites by portraying themselves as maligned American patriots, martyrs and “political prisoners”.

Several of the highest-profile participants in the “stop the steal” insurrection which attempted to disrupt Joe Biden’s certification as US president are raising substantial sums on fundraising sites. They include members of the far-right Proud Boys and many of the 6 January individuals being detained in a Washington DC jail, awaiting trial for allegedly attacking police officers.

In their donations appeals they are drastically rewriting history. Their scripts transform 6 January from what it was – a violent attempt to overthrow the democratic results of the 2020 presidential election on behalf of Donald Trump – into the fantasy that it was a peaceful and patriotic protest to uphold voter integrity.

“It’s shocking to say, but America now has legitimate political prisoners, en masse,” says the fundraising page titled American Gulag for Jan 6 Political Prisoners which has so far raised $41,000. The page, created by Jim Hoft, founder of the conspiracy site Gateway Pundit, claims that there are “scores of political prisoners wrongfully imprisoned as a result of the protest on January 6th”.

Scott Fairlamb, the first person to be sentenced for assaulting a police officer, describes the insurrection on his fundraising page as a “sea of America loving, American Flag waving patriots who came together from all over our great nation in support of our 45th President Donald Trump”.

Fairlamb has so far raised more than $38,000 towards his goal of $100,000. He pleaded guilty to the assault and was sentenced to 41 months in prison.

The framing of his appeal to potential donors contrasts sharply with what actually happened on the day. Hundreds stormed the Capitol and five people died, including a police officer, with scores more injured.

Court documents point to videos that capture Fairlamb climbing scaffolding on the Capitol building and punching and shoving a police officer on the West Front of the complex. Another video catches him wielding a collapsible baton and shouting: “What patriots do? We fuckin’ disarm them and then we storm the fuckin’ Capitol.”

Jake Chansley, the self-styled QAnon Shaman whose bearskin headdress and horns became an enduring image of the insurrection, has so far raised more than $10,000 on his online page, “Free Jake”. In his plea for money, he says he went to Washington on 6 January “answering the call that President Trump put out to his supporters”.

He admits he entered the Senate chamber and sat in the seat of vice president Mike Pence, but insists it was only to make a statement “that the people had showed up for work that day”. Chansley pleaded guilty to obstructing an official proceeding and last month was sentenced to 41 months in prison.

Richard “Bigo” Barnett, who became instantly infamous after a photo went viral of him inside House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office with his boot up on her desk, has created his own personal fundraising site which purports to be a “legal defense fund”. It is unclear how much he has raised, but donors who give more than $100 are promised a signed photograph (though not the image for which he is notorious because of copyright issues).

In his plea for cash, Barnett likens himself to Japanese Americans interned by the US government during the second world war. He also cites Thomas Paine’s 1776 pamphlet Common Sense which argues for the right of American colonists to stand up against the tyranny of the British government, claiming that he was acting on 6 January in the same spirit – standing up to the “tyranny” that gave Biden the White House.

“Richard believes that his actions were not criminal, but rather a constitutionally protected form of political protest…. He is asking for the support of America’s Patriots, who embrace the kind of America that stands up to the evils of communism and socialism, not bows down to it,” it says.

Barnett, who is out on bond, has been charged with breaking into the Capitol carrying a deadly stun gun walking stick. In social media posts before the insurrection he described himself as a “white nationalist”. By his own admission, he stole a document from Pelosi’s office and wrote her a note that he left on her desk saying: “Nancy, Bigo was here, you Bitch”.

One of the striking aspects of the 6 January appeal for cash is not only the large number of fundraisers that have been set up for people accused of participating in the insurrection which stretch into the hundreds, but also the considerable sums of money they have been accruing over the months.

Brandon Straka, a prominent Trump supporter with more than half a million Twitter followers who has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct, has so far raised more than $178,000 for his “legal defense fund”.

A collective fundraising page for the 40 or so alleged insurrectionists who are being held in pre-trial custody has so far raised more than $268,000. Created by a group calling itself The Patriot Freedom Project, it says the money will go to support “1/6ers” and their families who are being “politically persecuted for standing up to what they believe was a fraudulent election”.

A tally by CNN in September estimated that the total amount raised to support those accused of 6 January crimes may have exceeded $2m.

Experts who track extremist fundraising online warn that the impressive flow of resources to alleged violent insurrectionists could have long-term consequences by giving succor to anti-democratic movements.

Megan Squire, a senior fellow at the Southern Poverty Law Center, told the Guardian that though the money was put to a variety of uses, from providing bail money and legal fees to paying bills, the scale of the funding was worrying.

“However it is used, there are consequences,” she said. “It definitely keeps them going and keeps them in business, which is not good for any of us.”

Squire said the donation sites also had the effect of spreading involvement in anti-democratic activities by making donors feel involved. “People view donating to events like January 6th as a way of participating from afar,” she said.

“It’s one step up from being a keyboard warrior to being a keyboard warrior with a wallet.”

Accused insurrectionists have been assisted in their fundraising efforts by the proliferation of sites that are willing to host their monetary appeals, even in several cases where the individuals have pleaded guilty or been sentenced to prison terms. The sites include AllFundIt, which was created by a Trump-supporting conservative blogger and which hosts the Straka fundraiser.

OurFreedomFunding has provided a money-making platform to several of the Proud Boys extremists allegedly involved on 6 January. The site is currently promoting the fundraiser of Zachary Rehl, president of the Philadelphia chapter of the far-right group, which states: “He has fought for all of us, now he needs us to fight for him”.

Rehl’s fund has so far raised more than $40,000. He is in custody, having been part of a group of Proud Boys leaders who allegedly began plotting to impede the certification of Biden’s presidential victory by Congress as early as election day on 3 November.

On 7 January, Rehl posted on social media: “I’m proud as fuck of what we accomplished yesterday”.

The cash generating platform of choice for alleged insurrectionists is GiveSendGo, which bills itself as the “#1 Free Christian Crowdfunding Site.” Today it is providing a home to 96 fundraising appeals relating to prosecutions following the Capitol insurrection.

Four of those appeals have each raised more than $100,000 for their subjects.

Among the 96 fundraisers are appeals for several military veterans and former law enforcement officers charged with felonies on 6 January. A former army ranger, Robert Morss allegedly used his military training to play a leading role in organizing the violent attack on the Capitol.

Ronald McAbee, a then serving sheriff’s deputy from Tennessee, turned up on 6 January wearing his own department’s tactical gear and spiked gloves with metal knuckles. Videos show him assaulting other police officers.

Julian Khater and George Tanios both have pages on GiveSendGo. They are accused of using powerful bear spray to attack Capitol police officer Brian Sidnick who died a day after the insurrection.

A medical examiner found that Sidnick died of natural causes.

The Guardian reached out to the co-founder of GiveSendGo Jacob Wells, but he did not reply to questions about the site’s hosting of alleged insurrectionists’ fundraising appeals. In a statement on the website, he calls himself a “committed Christian” who believes that “purpose comes from God”.

On the website, Wells says he does not condone the use of violence for political gain and that “we unequivocally condemn those who threatened the lives of our elected leaders and the police officers who were simply doing their jobs”. He does not explain, however, why his site is still presenting appeals for cash from individuals like Scott Fairlamb who has pleaded guilty and is imprisoned for assaulting a police officer.

