Capitol Attack Suspect Ranted About the ‘End Times’ Before Allegedly Ramming Officers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rachel Olding
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Getty/Facebook
Getty/Facebook

Two weeks before he allegedly rammed his car into two police officers guarding the U.S. Capitol, killing one of them, Noah Green posted an article on his Facebook page titled, “Lull Before the Storm.”

“An Intro to the Honorable Elijah Muhammad and his divine warning to us all during these last days of our world as we know it. Satan’s rule over us is up,” the 25-year-old’s apocalyptic post said, linking to an article from Final Call, the official newspaper of the Nation of Islam.

Green’s social media posts suggest he was spiraling in the lead up to the attack on Friday. On the eve of his alleged assault, his brother, Brendan Green, told The Washington Post, he sent a worrying text after leaving the apartment where they lived together.

“I’m sorry but I’m just going to go and live and be homeless. Thank you for everything that you’ve done. I looked up to you when I was a kid. You inspired me a lot,” the text reportedly read.

That message—and the deadly attack that occurred less than 24 hours later—capped off a period that was riddled with red flags.

Green’s social media posts described searching for “a spiritual journey” within the Nation of Islam, a religious Muslim sect that the Southern Poverty Law Center classifies as a hate group for its “bizarre theology of innate black superiority over whites” and “deeply racist, antisemitic and anti-gay rhetoric.”

Nothing indicated a clear motive for targeting the police, nor the U.S. Capitol building located hours from the stretch of Virginia he had recently called home.

But as congressional staff grabbed lunch on Friday, Green allegedly rammed his dark blue sedan into two officers guarding a barricade on a road outside the Capitol.

He then jumped out of the car and lunged at officers with a knife, U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman said, prompting them to fatally shoot him. A senior law enforcement official confirmed to The Daily Beast that Green was the suspect, though he has not yet been officially identified by police. One Capitol Police officer, William “Billy” Evans, died, and a second officer was left hospitalized. He was said to be in stable condition late Friday.

Pittman said the suspect was not known to Capitol Police before the attack and there was no indication of “any nexus” to members of Congress. She also said there was no ongoing threat and the suspect didn’t yell anything before being shot.

She said that, while an investigation into motive was ongoing, it did not appear to be “terrorism-related.”

With the motive still a mystery, further insight into what led to such an attack was found in a series of social media posts the 25-year-old made in the weeks leading up to the incident. In two lengthy March 17 posts on Green’s Facebook profile, which was taken down shortly after the incident, Green wrote about his recent struggles, and said it was a “major goal” to meet Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

There was no immediate indication that Friday’s attack was religiously motivated, and the Nation of Islam’s Virginia branch and D.C. headquarters did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Green also acknowledged suffering unspecified setbacks in his life recently.

“To be honest these past few years have been tough, and these past few months have been tougher,” Green wrote in the March 17 post. “I have been tried with some of the biggest, unimaginable tests in my life. I am currently now unemployed after I left my job partly due to afflictions, but ultimately, in search of a spiritual journey.”

Despite the lack of a job, he posted an image of a certificate that said he’d donated $1,085 to the Nation of Islam as a “Saviours’ Day 2021” gift.

Green’s brother, Brendan, told the Post that Noah had become paranoid in 2019 and accused football teammates of drugging him with Xanax. He moved out to his own apartment and then abruptly moved to Indianapolis, where he believed there were intruders getting into his apartment. It was around that time that Brendan said he flew out to see his brother and realized his “mind didn’t seem right.”

More recently, his brother said, Green up and moved to Botswana and suggested he had tried to take his own life by jumping in front of a car.

After he returned home, Noah Green appeared to view the Nation of Islam as a way to keep himself anchored.

In his most recent social media posts, Green wrote that he had been faced with “fear, hunger, loss of wealth, and diminution of fruit” in recent months, and was being sustained by faith “centered on the belief of the Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan as Jesus, the Messiah.”

He also alluded to more mainstream trappings of young adulthood. He posted that he had graduated with distinction, landed a good job out of college, and pursued a graduate degree “despite not growing up in the best of circumstances.”

Green played football in high school, and a bio from Christopher Newport University said he was born in Fairlea, West Virginia, and has seven brothers and two sisters. Calls to his siblings and parents went unanswered on Friday.

Public records show he enrolled in a graduate course at Florida State University this year, after majoring in marketing at Glenville State College.

In the Christopher Newport bio, he said his dream vacation spot was Jamaica and the person he’d most like to meet was Malcolm X.

“He was always super sweet to me and all of his friends loved him, we were all sad to see him leave Glenville,” Alaina Funk, a friend of the suspect, told The Daily Beast.

At one point, Green wrote, perhaps alluding to the alleged incident in 2019, he experienced an “array of concerning symptoms” that he believed were “side effects of drugs I was intaking unknowingly.”

He also said he was on track to go into business, but his path was “thwarted.”

It was unclear from his Facebook page how recently he became involved with Nation of Islam. Older posts centered around football and college rather than religion. His grandmother, who died in 2019 from a long illness, was Baptist, her obituary said.

But, by March, Green’s posts appeared to be consumed by religious warnings about the end days.

“I encourage everyone to study Revelations, study the signs of the end times, study who the beast is, study who the anti-Christ is, study who the false prophet is, and study the created images during those times. The Minister is here to save me and the rest of humanity, even if it means facing death,” he wrote on March 17, before ominously ending the post with, “We have a little time.”

Court records in Indiana, where he was once listed as living at an Indianapolis address, show that he sought to change his name recently. In December 2020, he filed a petition to legally change his name to Noah Zaeem Muhammad.

But after he failed to show up for a hearing earlier this week and the court apparently did not hear from him, the matter was dismissed and the case declared “closed.”

—with reporting by Pilar Melendez

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Recommended Stories

  • Alex Beresford 'subjected to relentless racism' on social media

    The TV presenter says he has been targeted on social media since Piers Morgan's exit from GMB.

  • Deadly breach could delay decisions on Capitol fencing

    A deadly breach of the U.S. Capitol’s perimeter could delay the gradual reopening of the building’s grounds to the public just as lawmakers were eyeing a return to more normal security measures following the Jan. 6 insurrection. Capitol Police officer William “Billy” Evans, an 18 year veteran of the force, was killed Friday when a man rammed his car into a barrier immediately outside the U.S. Senate side of the building. The driver, identified as 25-year-old Noah Green, was shot and killed after he got out of his car and lunged at police with a knife.

  • Biden lifts Trump sanctions on international court officials

    President Joe Biden on Friday lifted sanctions that Donald Trump had imposed on two top officials of the International Criminal Court, undoing one of the past administration's more aggressive moves targeting international institutions and officials. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement stressed that the United States still strongly disagreed with some actions by the court, which is a standing body based at The Hague in the Netherlands charged with handling genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.

  • Park Cannon says ‘people were cut out of the process’ in Georgia’s restrictive voting law

    Georgia Rep. Park Cannon was arrested for knocking on Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s office door as he signed a contentious voting restrictions bill. On Georgia’s restrictive voting law, Rep. Cannon says "People were cut out of the process. Even state legislators who were on the committee were unable to have their amendments read."

  • Kristi Noem's statement on pipes not being infrastructure sums up her party's confused reaction to Biden's plan

    South Dakota's Republican governor told Fox News she was shocked at how much in Biden's bill wasn't infrastructure - including water pipes.

  • Chauvin trial: Minneapolis police lieutenant calls restraint on Floyd 'totally unnecessary'

    A high-ranking official in the Minneapolis Police Department called Derek Chauvin and his fellow officers’ use of force on George Floyd “totally unnecessary” and said it should have stopped when Floyd was pinned to the ground, according to his testimony Friday at Chauvin’s murder trial.

  • Georgia Governor Says State's Voter Suppression Law Isn't About Fraud

    Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said during an interview with WABE, an Atlanta-based NPR affiliate, that the state’s recent law limiting access to the ballot box has nothing to do with voter fraud.

  • Five killed in Myanmar protests as junta cracks down on online critics

    Despite the killing of more than 550 people by the security forces since the Feb. 1 coup, protesters are coming out every day, often in smaller groups in smaller towns, to voice opposition to the reimposition of military rule. Security forces in the central town of Monywa fired on a crowd killing thee people, the Myanmar Now news service said, while one man was shot and killed in another central town, Bago, and one in Thaton to the south, the Bago Weekly Journal online news portal reported.

  • Hunter Biden's shocking tell-all is important. Here's why.

    Hunter Biden's openness about his struggles with addiction in his memoir "Beautiful Things" is important in helping not only readers but also himself.

  • Chrishell Stause calls ‘Selling Sunset’ season 4 ‘the worst kept secret there’s ever been’

    Chrishell Stause can finally tease what fans can expect to see on season 4 of the Netflix hit. The post Chrishell Stause calls ‘Selling Sunset’ season 4 ‘the worst kept secret there’s ever been’ appeared first on In The Know.

  • Jill Biden treats reporters to April Fools' Day prank

    Reporters traveling with first lady Jill Biden got an April Fools’ Day surprise on their flight back from California to Washington on Thursday. During meal service, a flight attendant with a “Jasmine” nametag passed out Dove ice cream bars. In her 2019 memoir, “Where the Light Enters,” Biden admitted she enjoys playing pranks.

  • Tim Scott reacts to breaking news on suspect attacking Capitol complex

    Sen. Scott, R-S.C., gives an update on 'America Reports'

  • These Grocery Items Are About to Get More Expensive

    We were also hoping to avoid certain 2020 flashbacks in the new year, so don't blame us for the bad news. However, the manufacturer of some of the most in-demand household products just announced that prices are about to go up. Yes, that includes toilet paper!The price increases will impact Kimberly-Clark's bathroom tissue, baby and child care, and adult care businesses in the U.S. and Canada. You likely know a few of these brands better as Scott toilet paper, Pull-Ups, Kotex, Huggies diapers, and Depends. (RELATED: Grocery Shortages to Expect in 2021, According to Experts)So, exactly how much pricier could these essential products get? Kimberly-Clark revealed that "the percentage increases are in the mid-to-high single digits." This means that a 1,000-sheet, 12-roll pack of Scott Toilet Tissue that retails for $9.78 at Walmart at press time could jump as high as $10.66, give or take.Almost all of the price increases will be in place by late June, Kimberly-Clark says. Walmart, Target, Costco, and Amazon all sell the brand's products, but the "chains can either absorb the higher prices Kimberly-Clark plans to charge or pass them off to consumers," according to CNN.Given the essential nature of these household items, price increases at the check-out line likely don't feel fair to consumers. Kimberly-Clark, for its part, says they "are necessary to help offset significant commodity cost inflation."We've got the news you need to be a savvier shopper! For more, check out How McDonald's Is Quietly Rolling Out These Updates to Its Buns, then sign up for our newsletter.

  • Dozens killed in Taiwan's train derailment

    A Taiwan express train with almost 500 people on board derailed in a tunnel on Friday (April 1) after hitting a truck that had slid down onto the track. At least 50 people were killed, including the driver. It is the island's worst rail disaster in seven decades. Images from the scene showed some carriages ripped apart by the impact, others crumpled, hindering rescuers in their efforts to reach passengers. Taiwan's Premier Su Tseng-chang visited the crash site as rescuers continued their search.By mid-afternoon local time on Friday, no one was still trapped, but the fire department said it had found body parts, meaning that the number of those killed is likely to rise. Taiwan's government said there were 496 people on the train, including 120 without seats. Many were tourists and people heading home at the start of a long weekend holiday for the traditional Tomb Sweeping Day. One French citizen was amongst the dead, according to officials. The train was travelling from the capital Taipei, to the southeastern city of Taitung. It came off the rails north of Hualien after hitting a truck that had slide off a road from a nearby construction site. Feng Hui-shen, the Taiwan Railways Administration's deputy director said it is suspected that the vehicle did not brake properly and slid along the site and entered the train track. The official Central News Agency said police had taken in the manager for questioning.

  • Stanford tops South Carolina in epic Final Four battle

    Yahoo Sports College Expert Cassandra Negley takes you through the epic Final Four matchup between Stanford and South Carolina. Stanford G Haley Jones hit a go ahead jumper with 32 seconds to go to send the Cardinal to its fifth National Championship Game.

  • Coronavirus latest news: International travel should resume slowly, scientist warns

    Exclusive: Foreign holidays for vaccinated Care homes to allow young grandchildren to visit Special report: ministers ‘used covert tactics’ to keep scared public home Comment: Endless testing is going to be an expensive waste of time Indoor hymn-singing could return by June Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial International travel should reopen slowly, with any traffic light system having the potential to be "leaky" to Covid variants, a senior scientist has said. Professor Robin Shattock, head of mucosal infection and immunity at Imperial College London's department of medicine, said an ideal scenario would be for people to quarantine when they return from any country - though this was unlikely to be seen as a practical option. He said it was possible coronavirus will become "much more of a fairly trivial infection" for most people while it was still uncertain whether the entire population would need to be vaccinated again each winter. The travel taskforce set up by Boris Johnson is due to report shortly, with many expecting it to propose a traffic light approach. This ranks countries red, amber or green depending on infection rates and the prevalence of Covid variants in overseas destinations. Follow the latest updates below.

  • 15 delicious low-calorie foods that are filling and can help you lose weight

    Low-calorie foods like high-fiber veggies, fruits, lean meat, fish, and whole grains are filling and can help you lose weight.

  • 13-Year-Old Boy Who ‘Wanted to Become a Cop’ Is Killed by Chicago Police

    GoFundMeThe death of a 13-year-old boy, who dreamed of joining the police but was gunned down by a cop in an “armed confrontation” this week, has horrified the crime-weary city of Chicago, prompting demands for answers from the mayor on down.The Cook County Medical Examiner confirmed to The Daily Beast that Adam Toledo died of a gunshot wound to the chest on Monday. His death, which occurred after a confrontation with Chicago police in Little Village, has been classified as a homicide.The boy’s family, community leaders, and even Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot are demanding police release the body-camera videos of the incident. The officer involved in the shooting has been put on desk duty for at least 30 days pending an investigation.“Adam was a seventh-grade student at [Gary Elementary] School, enjoyed sports, and was a good kid. He did not deserve to die the way he did,” the Toledo family said in a Friday statement.Cops Now Say UVA Grad Slain by Police Was ‘Brandishing a Handgun’The family said Adam was killed “due to the unreasonable conduct of a Chicago Police Officer” and they would “seek justice for this reprehensible crime.” They added that they were only notified of Adam’s death two days after he was killed.“We are confident that the Chicago Police Department and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability will conduct a thorough investigation, that there will be transparency, and that Toledo Family will find out the truth of what happened to Adam.”Police said the incident began at around 2:35 a.m. on Monday when officers responded to a call of “multiple shots fired in the 200 block of S. Sawyer.” When they arrived, they found two males—later identified as Toledo and 21-year-old Ruben Roman Jr.—“in a nearby alley” and at least one was armed. Police said the armed person ran from the scene, prompting officers to start a foot pursuit that ended in an “armed confrontation.”“The officer fired his weapon striking the offender in the chest,” a Chicago Police Department spokesperson said in a statement. “A weapon was recovered and the offender was pronounced deceased on scene.”Officers observed two subjects in a nearby alley, one subject fled on foot which resulted in an armed confrontation. One subject shot and killed. 2nd subject in custody. Gun recovered on scene. COPA investigating. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/bn7o2deAGS— Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) March 29, 2021 Police said Roman was taken into custody and charged with misdemeanor resisting or obstructing a peace officer. According to court records, Roman pleaded guilty in 2019 to possessing an illegal gun and was sentenced to probation.In a Thursday interview with the Chicago Sun-Times, the teenager’s mother, Elizabeth Toledo, said she last saw her son the day before the shooting when they attended a memorial service for a relative. She said she didn’t know what prompted the incident and she “just wants answers about what really happened.”“I haven’t heard from cops since yesterday when they knocked on my door,” she said on Thursday.The mother-of-four said her son was “always happy,” loved animals, and had a dream of joining the police.“He wanted to be a cop when he grew up,” Toledo said. “And next thing you know, a cop took his life.”Monday’s tragic shooting comes as Chicago battles a siege of homicides and shootings. According to the Chicago Tribune, 134 people have been killed this year alone, which is higher than the same period in 2020. Last year had already been the worst year for gun-related homicides on record, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.Amid outrage over Toledo’s death, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown released a statement on Thursday, calling it a “tragedy” and insisting he adamantly wanted to release body-cam footage.“My greatest fear as the Superintendent of the Chicago Police Department has been a deadly encounter between one of our own and a juvenile, especially given the recent rise in violent crimes involving juveniles throughout our city,” Brown said. “Unfortunately, this fear became a reality earlier this week. Any loss of life is tragic, especially when it involves youth. On behalf of the entire Chicago Police Department, I extend my condolences to the family of the juvenile.”The shooting is being investigated by the Civilian Office of Police Accountability. While the COPA initially said the bodycam footage could not be released without a court order because of the Juvenile Court Act, which prohibits them from sharing videos of minor victims, the agency said Friday the footage will be made public. “COPA has determined that certain provisions of state law intended to protect the confidentiality of juvenile records do not prohibit the agency’s release of material related to its investigation,” the agency said in a statement. It added that the act “does not bar publication of the body-worn and third-party video camera footage the agency has obtained to date.”Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot took to Twitter on Thursday to urge the release of the footage, adding that she “can only imagine the incredible pain this boy’s parents are experiencing at this moment.”“Because his family and the public will undoubtedly have many questions, we must release any relevant videos as soon as possible,” Lightfoot said, noting that it is among “the most complex cases that COPA investigates” and “transparency and speed are crucial.”“We must ask ourselves how our social safety net failed this boy leading to the tragic events in the early hours of Monday morning,” she said.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Deleted 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' scene finally shows how Joker would have delivered that 'We live in a society' line

    Zack Snyder released a deleted scene from his film featuring Jared Leto and Batman to raise money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

  • These croquetas in Cuba are explosive. Maker warns about ‘violence’ if not cooked right

    Croquetas in Cuba are blowing up in people’s faces